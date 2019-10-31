Kim and Kanye Add Neighboring Property to Hidden Hills Estate

They’ve occasionally teased they might one day pack up their warehouse-sized closets full of designer duds and decamp the affluent, guard-gated suburban outskirts of Los Angeles for their isolated, recently acquired ranch in Wyoming, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have nonetheless once again expanded their sprawling estate in Hidden Hills, Calif. with the not quite $3 million purchase of a neighboring ranch.

Unusually and less than ideally, the just-shy-of-1.5-acre ranch property is divided by the street into two parts. On one side of the street is the main house, an updated ranch-style residence that dates to the 1950s and sits on a flat knoll with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in close to 3,900 square feet. On the other side of the street, at the bottom of a long slope, are equestrian facilities: a four-stall stabling block, tack and feed rooms and a small, fenced corral. The property was represented by Marc Shevin and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California. The Shevins also represented West and Kardashian in the transaction.

Who knows what the couple plans to do with the new property. Could be they’ll tear everything down and start again or, given their proclivity for extreme minimalism paired with rarefied luxury, could be they’ll strip the existing residence down to its bare essentials and put it all back together again as a private, ultra-luxe full-service spa pavilion with monastically spare treatment rooms done up in dulcet shades of cream and beige.

The bulk of the Kardashian-West estate in Hidden Hills was purchased in two separate 2014 transactions that combined cost them almost $23 million. At the time they bought the properties, which together encompass about 4.5 acres, there was a brand-new, never-lived-in mansion of more than 15,000 square feet they’ve since spent several years and many millions to expand and customize. Kardashian, a reality TV megastar, social media powerhouse and aspiring attorney, sometimes posts tantalizing glimpses of the rigorously minimalist interiors of the cavernous and, for most people, forbiddingly austere mansion for her 150 million Instagram fans to ogle and the huge, monochromatic behemoth was prominently featured on Vogue’s always amazing 73 Questions series.

This isn’t the first time the space craving and limitlessly financed couple have acquired a neighboring property to incorporate into their Hidden Hills spread; Earlier this year they shelled out $2.7 million in an off-market deal for an adjoining property with a not quite 2,800-square-foot residence on just over one-and-a-half acres. A few clicks of the abacus shows they’ve dropped about $28.5 million for the various properties that come to a bit more than 7.5 acres, much of which borders protected parklands.

In addition to their rapidly expanding Hidden Hills compound, the couple’s fast-growing property portfolio also includes a large home and a neighboring 320-ish-acre tract of land in nearby Calabasas they scooped up in a pair of contiguous, May 2018 transactions that totaled almost $6.5 million. It was here, earlier this year, that West, newly pious and crisscrossing the country hosting his Sunday Service church events while planning to re-record his old music without offensive language, built a cluster of experimental domed structures he was forced to tear down when it was discovered he did not have the necessary permits. And, of course, there’s the aforementioned, remotely located ranch near itty-bitty Cody, Wyoming. It’s not known how much the property hoovering pair paid for the several-thousand-acre spread that was last on the open market at $14 million.

West and Kardashian-West may want to move to Wyoming just to get away from her family, most of who live in quite close, even egg-borrowing proximity. Her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, lives almost directly across the street in a farmhouse-inspired contemporary scooped up in late 2017 for more than $9.9 million and in 2016 her 22-year old billionaire cosmetics tycoon half-sister Kylie, who bought a house in Beverly Hills last year with her now ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, shelled out a tetch more than $12 million for her 13,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion less than a mile-and-a-half away. Younger sister Khloe K. lives in nearby Calabasas — she bought her Spanish hacienda in 2014 for $7.2 million from Justin Bieber — as does older sister Kourtney, who plunked down close to $7.5 million for the 12,000-square-foot sprawler she bought in 2014 from Keyshawn Johnson. Younger brother Rob was last known to be renting in a Hidden Hills home owned by his mega-rich half-sister Kylie and younger half sister Kendall gallivants the globe as one of the worlds highest paid models but in 2017 spent more than $8.5 million on a five-bedroom home previously owned by Charlie Sheen in a guard-gated enclave in the mountains above Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks.