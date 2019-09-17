Kendrick Lamar Drops Nearly $10 Million on Manhattan Beach Mansion

When he’s not performing to packed arenas worldwide — the international “Damn” tour wrapped up last year with over $62 million in gross receipts — Kendrick Lamar has long resided in L.A.’s South Bay region, specifically in the posh seaside city of Manhattan Beach. And after a reported long spell as an area home renter, the Pulitzer Prize- and 13-time Grammy Award-winning rapper has chosen to set down some real estate roots; records reveal he’s paid just over $9.7 million for a slick, brand-new home in an off-market deal.

Because the property was never publicly listed for sale, exact specs and interior photos are slim to nonexistent. However, the new mansion was built by veteran local luxury homebuilder Powers Development, so one can safely assume it sports a kitchen with designer appliances, a resort-style master retreat and at least one or two convenient wet bars on the premises.

Publicly accessible information does indicate the contemporary house has four bedrooms and seven full bathrooms in a comfortably large 5,350 square feet. The three-story structure itself takes up almost all of the lot — typical for this tightly-packed beach neighborhood — and while it’s not oceanfront, the house does have sunset water views from the uppermost level, where there’s also a spacious open-air balcony. The glassy residence additionally contains a three-car garage, a wee front yard with a patio, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Like most of the neighboring properties, there is not an in-ground swimming pool — or space to install such a luxury item — though with a fantastic sandy beach just a quick jog away, such a feature would arguably be overkill.

The laid-back, relatively tight-knit Manhattan Beach community has long been famed for its many pro athlete residents; as it happens, Lamar’s new house sits right next door to an under-construction contemporary mansion being built for ice hockey star Ryan Miller. Other notable area homeowners include Blake Griffin, Maria Sharapova, Luke Walton and Zooey Deschanel.

Of course, this is hardly the hip-hop tycoon’s first whirl on the real estate rodeo. Way back in 2013, Lamar paid $523,400 in cash for a perfectly ordinary house way out in the Riverside County city of Eastvale, about an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles proper. And in late 2017, he forked over $2.65 million for a large residence inside a guard-gated Calabasas, Calif. community; that house is currently occupied by his mother, younger sister and several additional family members.

Gary Kooba of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the Manhattan Beach listing; Mark Norton of Palm Realty Boutique repped Lamar.