Kanye West’s Former East Coast Condo Back for Sale

Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$4.7 million
Size:
2,427 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

The longtime former New York City bachelor pad pied-à-terre of rapper turned fashion designer and pop culture provocateur Kanye West has popped up for sale with an asking price of $4.7 million. West acquired the two fourth floor units that comprise the house-sized SoHo condo more than a dozen years ago in two transactions that totaled $3.14 million. The first purchase came in 2004 when he coughed up $1.89 million for a 1,589 square foot unit, then configured with two bedrooms, and the second occurred in early 2006 when he spent $1.25 million on the 838 square foot studio next door.

West subsequently hired vaunted Italian minimalist architect Claudio Silvestrin to combine and radically transform the adjoining apartments into a just over 2,400 square foot refuge of monochromatic ultra-minimalism that overlooks one of downtown’s busiest cross-town thoroughfares. According to a Vanity Fair article, West’s Yeezy Season 2 collection drew inspiration from Silvestrin’s characteristically spare and masterfully crafted apartments. Now married to reality TV queen, prison rights activist and law student Kim Kardashian, and a family man with four young children, West sold the not exactly family-friendly one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at a loss to a partner at a private equity firm in a clandestine, May 2018 off-market deal valued at $3 million. The showbiz pedigreed pad is now listed with CORE broker Emily Beare and the unit is staged by ASH NYC.

More Dirt

A sinuous hallway lined with cleverly disguised storage cabinets hidden behind full-height panels leads to a window-lined corner living/dining room with 10-foot ceilings and gallery white walls free of even an inch of fussy, extraneous molding. Gleaming, polished French limestone floors reflect the buckets of sunlight that pour in through a dozen-plus over-sized windows that provide a cinematic city view and, casually open to the dining area, the compact, high style kitchen features top-end designer appliances, bespoke pear wood cabinetry and a massive stone island with integrated snack counter. The spacious master suite incorporates a dressing hallway lined with full-height wardrobes as well as a bathroom with radiant heated floor and a huge stone island that integrates a sink and bathtub. Other notable creature comforts include a comprehensive home automation system, automated window shades and a custom lighting and audio program. There are also convenient in-unit laundry facilities and two private storage units in the basement.

West and Kardashian make their primary home in the famously celebrified Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s affluent western suburbs where they preside over a sprawling mansion they’ve given a years long ultra-minimalist make over occasionally featured in all its zealously austere and uniformly beige glory on Kim’s Instagram. The multi-acre spread was purchased in three separate transactions between 2014 and early 2019 for a combined $25.4 million. The couple additionally own 300+ acres of semi-remote wilderness property in the rugged mountains southwest of Calabasas where earlier this year West built several prototype domed structures that he was forced to tear down when the city discovered he did not have the necessary permits. And, just this month, the couple were widely reported to be the mysterious buyers behind the recent sale a vast ranch near historic Cody, Wyoming, that was last listed at $14 million.

