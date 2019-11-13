×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Cough Up $14 Million for Brand New Encino Estate

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joe Jonas Mansion
Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$14.1 million
Size:
total of (approx.) 15,000 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 11 full and 3 half bathrooms

Pop cynosure Joe Jonas and “Games of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner have celebrated their two 2019 weddings, first in Las Vegas and then again in Paris, France, with the $14.1 million purchase of a snazzy, brand-new mansion tucked into a hilly Encino, Calif., neighborhood in L.A.’s ur-suburban San Fernando Valley that closely resembles the tony, mansion-thick foothills above Beverly Hills.

The sky-high sale price is not only a tad above the not-quite $14 million asking price, which suggests the newlyweds faced some competition, but also, as first noted by the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal, the second highest amount ever paid for a single family residence in Encino, just behind the somewhere near $20 million sale of another brand-new, ultra-modern mansion about three miles away recently scooped up by Jonas’s equally famous younger brother Nick Jonas and his new wife, Indian beauty queen turned international film and television star Priyanka Chopra.

Shielded behind trees, fortified behind gates and protected by a state-of-the-art security system, the not-quite symmetrical but carefully balanced white brick and wood-clad mansion presides over close to an acre of lushly landscaped grounds with a total of ten bedrooms and eleven full and three half bathrooms in about 15,000 square feet of crisply tailored interior space. Wood floors run throughout the bounteous main floor living and entertaining spaces that feature tall, wood-trimmed doorways, unusually high ceilings and sugar-white walls free of even an inch of fussy moldings. A conspicuously grand double-height entrance gallery acts as a central spine off of which open formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and adjoining library lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, the latter with a highly stylized, climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar behind a wall of metal-trimmed glass.

With a TV-surmounted, book-matched black marble fireplace set between firewood storage cubbies that extend somewhat impractically if attractively all the way to the ceiling, a family room at the back of the house sports vast expanses of floor-to-ceiling windows that disappear into the walls at the touch of a button to unite the low-key but high-style space with the backyard’s leisure and recreation areas. The sleek, high-end kitchen is completely open to the family room over a long island with a seven-stool breakfast bar and expensively outfitted with custom-crafted walnut cabinets and dark-grey honed-stone countertops. There are also a catering kitchen and a spacious informal dining area that spills out to the backyard through disappearing walls of glass.

Upstairs, a handful of ample, en suite guest bedrooms are joined by a second family room with fireplace along with an expansive master suite where an airy bedroom and sitting area evocative of an ultra-luxe tree house offers a towering fireplace and convenient morning bar. Under a vaulted ceiling clad in aged clear cedar wood planks, the voluminous room opens to small, private courtyard and additionally spills out through vanishing walls of glass to a wrap-around balcony with a dreamy, secluded view into the surrounding treetops. There are two custom-fitted walk-in closets plus a lavish bathroom with another wall of windows that open to the balcony. Eight of the estate’s ten bedrooms are in the main house and the semi-detached, two-story guesthouse contains another two bedrooms plus a couple of additional bathrooms, a full kitchen and a lounge that opens to the backyard.

The organic-modern mansion and guesthouse wrap themselves partly around a flat, grassy backyard with an ancient oak tree at its center. Just outside the kitchen and family room area, there are a sheltered dining loggia sheathed in wood planks, a built-in grilling area and an unsheltered deck for lounging around a fire pit carved from a huge stone block. Surrounded by lawn in the sun-dappled shade of the central oak tree and set against a forest of trees and privatizing foliage is a long and slender, tile-accented swimming pool and spa.

The property was jointly listed with Adi Livyatan at Rodeo Realty and Dennis Chernov at Keller Williams in Studio City; Jonas and Turner were repped by Carl Gambino at Westside Estate Agency.

Jonas and bother Nick previously co-owned a modern farmhouse on a leafy, suburban street in the Sherman Oaks area of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, snapped up in early 2016 for $3.7 million and sold in late 2018 for the exact same price, while Turner and Jonas, coupled since sometime in 2016, keep a discreet bolthole in the trendy Nolita area of lower Manhattan. 

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Joe Jonas Mansion

    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Cough Up $14 Million for Brand New Encino Estate

    Pop cynosure Joe Jonas and “Games of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner have celebrated their two 2019 weddings, first in Las Vegas and then again in Paris, France, with the $14.1 million purchase of a snazzy, brand-new mansion tucked into a hilly Encino, Calif., neighborhood in L.A.’s ur-suburban San Fernando Valley that closely resembles the tony, [...]

  • Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra House Los

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shell Out $20 Million for Brand New Encino Estate

    Newly married pop star turned budding actor Nick Jonas and Indian beauty queen turned international film and television star Priyanka Chopra have splashed out a whopping — and record-shattering — $20 million for a decidedly snazzy mansion tucked into the hilly neighborhood of Encino, Calif., in L.A.’s prototypically suburban San Fernando Valley, as was first [...]

  • Kim Kardashian Kanye West Condo Calabasas

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West List Brutalist Calabasas Condo

    Though they’ve substantially grown their real estate portfolio with the acquisition of a massive, semi-remote Wyoming ranch and the recent expansion of their Hidden Hills, Calif. main compound, rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West and his wife, reality TV supernova-turned-entrepreneur-turned-aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian West are also looking to divest themselves of their starkly minimalist Calabasas condo, which [...]

  • Halsey House Los Angeles

    Halsey Lists Beachwood Canyon Architectural

    A contemporary home cleaved to a steep slope high above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon just beneath the Hollywood Sign, owned by recording artist Ashley Frangipane, better known across the internet and around the globe as Halsey, has come to market at almost $2.6 million. The platinum-selling genre-crosser, who has sold more than 22 million albums [...]

  • Joanna Swisher House Los Angekes

    The Swishers Hit a Homer With Beverly Hills Villa

    Two snitches tattled that actor JoAnna García Swisher and retired professional baseball player Nick Swisher have shelled out nearly $6 million for a family-sized traditional villa in one of the most famously celeb-packed neighborhoods in Beverly Hills. Situated on more than an acre of property, the almost 6,800-square-foot, family-sized home has five bedrooms and five [...]

  • Jon Peters House Los Angeles

    Jon Peters Ready to Rinse Wilshire Corridor Condo

    Hairdresser-to-the-stars-turned-powerhouse showbiz executive and movie producer Jon Peters has his house-sized condo atop a luxury high-rise along L.A.’s teeming Wilshire Corridor up for grabs with an asking price pushing up on $4.2 million. Tax records indicate the “Flashdance” and “Caddyshack” exec producer, who is sometimes cited as the inspiration for the tress-snipping lead character in [...]

  • Barzani House Beverly Hills

    Kurdistan's Barzani Family Spends $47 Million on Two Beverly Hills Homes

    Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills is one of Southern California’s biggest tourist draws outside of Disneyland, its glitzy collection of designer boutiques — Chanel, Hermès, Bottega Veneta and more — forming their own sort of Magic Kingdom to lure gawkers, and sometimes serious shoppers, from around the world. The residential streets just north of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad