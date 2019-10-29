×
James Valentine Makes a Killing in Nichols Canyon

By

Location:
Nichols Canyon, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.1 million
Size:
2,092 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Design savvy Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine has sold a mid-century modern home in L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $4.1 million, a hefty $300,000 over it’s not-quite-$3.8 million price tag. The buyer is oil heiress and real estate gossip column staple Aileen Getty. The Nebraska-bred musician’s eye for exemplary architecture just about doubled his money on the property he bought in 2005 for $2.1 million.

Known as the Steel House and built in 1960, the steel-framed and glass-walled pavilion is described in listing descriptions as an “unrivaled architectural triumph” that floats nearly invisibly above the street in a verdant, rustling sea of tropical vegetation. Carefully restored and sensitively updated by acclaimed designer Mark Haddawy, the L-shaped residence offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms in not quite 2,100 square feet.

There are lustrous, white terrazzo floors and a unique, open fireplace in the living/dining room that features a lofty, exposed-metal ceiling and a tantalizing, over-the-treetops view of the downtown skyline. The not-especially spacious but expensively outfitted galley kitchen is stylishly up-to-date with pale, baby blue custom-crafted cabinetry offset with sleek appliances and shimmering, stainless-steel countertops. All three bedrooms are animated by enthusiastically blue wall-to-wall carpeting, and both bathrooms are expertly refreshed in a spare manner commensurate with the rigorously clean-lined aesthetic. A small terrace with glittery city-lights view steps down to a comma-shaped swimming pool with inset spa. There’s also a redwood hot tub nestled among thick foliage and, tucked into a quiet corner near a multilevel dining and lounging terrace, a freestanding sauna building.

The property was co-listed with Alexander Barad of Nourmand & Associates and Juan Longfellow and Louise Leach of Deasy Penner Podley. The buyer was represented by Brett Lawyer at Hilton & Hyland.

Valentine substantially changed up and up-sized his residential circumstances earlier this year when he paid mega-producer Dana Brunetti $6.4 million for a 6,500-square-foot, 1920s Spanish Colonial in the celeb-saturated Toluca Lake area.

    James Valentine Makes a Killing in Nichols Canyon

Design savvy Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine has sold a mid-century modern home in L.A.'s Los Feliz area for $4.1 million, a hefty $300,000 over it's not-quite-$3.8 million price tag. The buyer is oil heiress and real estate gossip column staple Aileen Getty. The Nebraska-bred musician's eye for exemplary architecture just about doubled his

