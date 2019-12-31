×
Iskra Lawrence Lists New Jersey Condo, Buys Midcentury L.A. Bungalow

Location:
Edgewater, N.J. and Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.4 million (list); $1.27 million (buy)
Size:
4,617 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms (Edgewater); 2,217 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (L.A.)

British social media star-turned-model Iskra Lawrence is officially switching American coasts, having punted her luxe townhouse in Edgewater, New Jersey onto the market and closing on a cozy, traditional California ranch house in L.A.’s suburban Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

It’s been a whirlwind year for the millennial influencer, who has amassed an impressive 4.5 million Instagram followers. Besides the big real estate move, 29-year-old Lawrence confirmed her relationship with boyfriend/tour manager Philip Payne in January; last month, the couple announced they were expecting a baby.

Located in New Jersey’s red-hot and so-called Gold Coast neighborhood, the Edgewater townhome is listed for just under $1.4 million and boasts views of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River. Lawrence paid $1.24 million for the boxy unit in March 2018, records reveal, and the multi-level structure offers a custom gym, a rooftop deck, two-car garage and a subterranean media room that’s currently outfitted as a photography studio for at-home Instagram and modeling shoots.

Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and neutral contemporary decor adorn the home’s light-drenched spaces, which include a fireplace-equipped living room that opens directly to the formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, and an upstairs family room with a convenient mini-fridge.

Lawrence has upgraded her master suite with a custom closet to please any hardcore fashionista, and can comfortably accommodate her collection of designer shoes that stands dozens of pairs strong. There’s also a spa-style master bath with built-in soaking tub, dual vanities and a glass-enclosed shower.

Other amenities in the 4,600 sq. ft. unit include three guest bedroom suites and an elevator that accesses all four of the towering structure’s floors, including the basement. The listing notes that the home is just a quick stroll to the N.Y.C. ferry, though HOA dues ring in at a not-inconsiderable $1,100 per month.

Over on the west coast, Lawrence’s new L.A. home is a remarkably different sort of affair. Built in 1952, the low-slung midcentury ranch offers just 2,217 square feet within its walls. A brick patio adorns the front entryway, and inside there are hardwood floors, a living room with original brick fireplace, a kitchen with upgraded appliances and a large family room with vaulted ceiling and another fireplace.

There’s a large guest bedroom and a charming master suite that looks out on the property’s manicured rose bushes. While not particularly huge, the nearly half-acre lot sits at the base of the Santa Monica foothills and sports terraced gardens that lead up to the grassy hillside. Other amenities include a pool with stone patio surround, fruit trees and a two-car garage. The property sits on a quiet, tree-lined street that imbues the whole place with a semi-rural feeling, though it’s actually not far from L.A.’s bustling epicenter.

After being dropped from a British modeling agency at age 16 because she was “too big,” Lawrence first came to public attention with her curve-flaunting Instagram modeling shots. She became an influencer and eventually parlayed her fame into a full-fledged modeling career, inking lucrative contracts with the likes of American Eagle and walking in fashion shows at Paris Fashion week.

Monica Sempervive of Century 21 Action Plus Realty holds the New Jersey listing. Barry Dantagnan of Coldwell Banker held the Sherman Oaks listing; Andrew Rhoda of Compass repped Lawrence.

