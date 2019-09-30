×
Iliza Shlesinger Upgrades to Laurel Canyon Contemporary

iliza-shlesinger-house
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.8 million
Size:
3,168 square feet, 4 beds, 3.5 baths

It’s been nearly five years since comedian Iliza Shlesinger — the sixth season winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” — paid $770,000 for a relatively humble Hollywood Hills starter house. Since then, she’s hosted her own late-night show on Freeform, sold a pilot script to ABC, and been sued for banning men from her comedy shows.

With an increase in fame and fortune frequently comes the need for a real estate upgrade, and Shlesinger has indeed significantly upsized her residential circumstances with the $2.8 million purchase of a three-story contemporary house tucked high into the mountains above Los Angeles. Although the new structure is more than double the size of her starter home, it lies in the same general area — less than a half-mile away, as the crow flies.

Sited on an extraordinarily narrow ridgeline road high above Laurel Canyon, Shlesinger’s new pad was built in 1992 in an architecturally ambiguous style. However, a recent renovation and expansion courtesy of an investor has transformed the property into a modern showpiece with soaring walls of glass that provide head-on views of the Downtown L.A. skyline.

The nearly 3,200 sq. ft. structure features a grandly-scaled living room, a gourmet kitchen with designer Miele and Gaggenau appliances, and a family dining area with glitzy wine closet. Also on the main level is the master suite, which shares a firepit-equipped balcony with the main living area and includes a chic bathroom with soaking tub and party-sized shower.

The loft-like upper level includes a guest suite with private patio, while the lower level has a full bathroom and two more bedrooms that share an oversized outdoor deck, plus an indoor media room with bar and convenient wine fridge. Hardwood floors run throughout the structure, while nearly all rooms sport magnificent views of the L.A. basin.

As for Shlesinger’s prior Laurel Canyon digs, that renovated property was put up for sale back in July with a $1.1 million ask.  Last month, the pricetag was slashed to $1.033 million, and the house remains available on the open market.

