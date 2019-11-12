Halsey Lists Beachwood Canyon Architectural

A contemporary home cleaved to a steep slope high above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon just beneath the Hollywood Sign, owned by recording artist Ashley Frangipane, better known across the internet and around the globe as Halsey, has come to market at almost $2.6 million. The platinum-selling genre-crosser, who has sold more than 22 million albums in the United States and has described herself as “the anti-popstar,” purchased the property close to three years ago for a drop over $2.3 million. Listings held with Josh Myler at The Agency indicate the three-story architectural is configured with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 2,500 square feet.

A high wall and even taller hedge hide voluminous, multilevel living and entertaining spaces with vast expanses of glass, polished concrete floors, walls tilted at unexpected angles and cathedral ceilings crisscrossed by chunky, dark-stained wood beams. A fireplace warms the living room, and there’s a bar just off the dining room, while the minimalist kitchen is flooded with light through a window-lined double-height atrium. One guest bedroom has glass sliders to a small deck; another smaller bedroom is lined with floating, open-plank wood shelves; and the airy high-ceilinged master suite features a gigantic picture window that frames a leafy, relaxed view into the surrounding trees. A poured-concrete bathroom has an open shower area. The house spills easily out to hedge- and tree-privatized outdoor living spaces that include a decked courtyard with built-in barbecue, and an al fresco lounge tucked up under a cantilevered deck alongside an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa.

The free-spirited and sometimes provocative singer and social media phenom has decamped the historic Hollywood Hills for the prototypically suburban San Fernando Valley, where earlier this year she plunked down $2.4 million for a carefully restored and thoughtfully updated, late-1950s mid-century pavilion sequestered out of sight up a discreet driveway in the foothills above Sherman Oaks.