Giada de Laurentiis Serves Herself a Tasty Palisades Bungalow

By Variety Staff
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.86 million
Size:
3,610 square feet, 5 beds, 5.5 baths

Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis has cooked up a new Los Angeles home — new to her, anyway. The “Giada at Home” star and media scion has laid out just under $4.9 million for an impressively low-slung bungalow in the fearsomely expensive Riviera enclave, arguably the most expensive neighborhood pocket in Pacific Palisades, itself a Westside neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The .31-acre triangular corner lot is gated and tall-hedged for supreme privacy, with the two-car garage conveniently tucked into the southern corner of the residence. There is additional off-street parking for three more luxury vehicles, plus a large, well-irrigated front lawn and half-court basketball court.

Built in 1958, the midcentury cottage sports renovated interiors, though the exterior and original architectural details remain mostly unaltered. Those include a uniquely curved dining room with a wall of windows facing the front yard, and a variety of skylights throughout the residence. The upgraded kitchen features a wee center island and high-end stainless appliances, while hardwood floors flow through both the living and family rooms, the latter equipped with a surprisingly massive fireplace and glam polished silver surround.

There are four bedroom suites and a powder room in the main house. Most lavish, naturally, is the master retreat, which features a fireplace, walls of glass, a walk-in closet, and a renovated bathroom with glassy shower and built-in soaking tub. Also there is a bonus room/flex space that could function as a private office or sitting room.

Out back, there are two separate slivers of lawn, plus a vaguely scythe-shaped swimming pool that appears brand-new and includes an inset spa with fountain features. Cantilevered over the pool’s far edge is the glass-walled guesthouse, which sports another bedroom and bathroom for visitors and/or a live-in staff member.

While it remains publicly unknown what de Laurentiis plans to do with her new Palisades confection — perhaps it’s for a lucky family member or an investment — it seems unlikely the house will become her main L.A. residence. After all, she’s already got a much larger, more contemporary mansion in the same seaside town, one she acquired just over three years ago for $6.9 million.

That larger house features three stories of living space, plus an underground “auto gallery” and — most importantly for de Laurentiis — an extra-large kitchen with copious counter space.

