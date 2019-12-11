×
Doobie Brother Michael McDonald Lists Hawaiian Hideaway

Location:
Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
Price:
$3.9 million
Size:
Two acres with several houses

Musician Michael McDonald, about to embark on a 30-city North American tour celebrate to the 50th anniversary of the founding of the legendary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominated yacht rock band The Doobie Brothers, has his low-key Hawaiian hideaway on the scenic outskirts of Maui’s Lahaina up for grabs at $3.9 million. With sweeping, southwesterly views across the azure ocean to the essentially private island of Lanai, 98% of which was acquired in 2012 by Larry Ellison for $300 million, the slightly more than two-acre compound comprises two separately deeded parcels with several residential structures.

Listings held by Karen Williamson of Maui Earth Realty show the nearly 2,700-square-foot plantation ranch-style main house offers three bedrooms, plus an office, and a couple of bathrooms. There are cherry wood floors and a vaulted ceiling in the airy combination living and dining room that spills out to a wide porch that wraps around the back of the house and overlooks lushly planted gardens ad a 70-foot-long lap pool. A breakfast bar separates the dining area from a simply designed kitchen with Shaker-style maple wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A separate driveway leads to a two-bedroom cottage with vaulted ceilings and wood floor includes a spacious, ocean-view lanai. A small storage building is attached to the cottage and a separate studio/workshop is well suited for long-term guests with a full bathroom and kitchenette.

McDonald previously owned a two-bedroom and two-bathroom, plantation-style cottage just around that corner that was sold in 2017 for just over one million dollars, a substantial loss on the $1.4 million tax records indicate he paid for the ocean-view property a decade earlier.

    Doobie Brother Michael McDonald Lists Hawaiian Hideaway

Musician Michael McDonald, about to embark on a 30-city North American tour celebrate to the 50th anniversary of the founding of the legendary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominated yacht rock band The Doobie Brothers, has his low-key Hawaiian hideaway on the scenic outskirts of Maui's Lahaina up for grabs at $3.9 million. With [...]

