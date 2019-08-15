‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Try to Sell Nashville Mansion Amid Fraud Indictment

Just two months after they plunked down nearly $3.4 million for a stately mansion in the tony Nashville suburb of Brentwood and two months before they pleaded not guilty and posted a combined $200,000 bond for their release this week on a multi-count indictment that alleges myriad financial crimes, Todd and Julie Chrisley of USA Network’s reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” flipped their freshly re-decorated Tennessee mansion back on the market with an asking price of $4.75 million. The asking price was dropped to a hair under $4.7 million about two weeks ago.

The couple, who along with several of their five children, primarily Chase and Savannah, who headline their own USA Network spinoff series (“Growing Up Chrisley”) in which they seek fame and fortune in Los Angeles, have made conspicuous consumption part of their reality TV brand. Prone to unapologetic boasts about the family’s profligate lifestyle, the famously flamboyant patriarch once crowed on camera the family spends “$300,000 or more” a year on clothing and the Nashville area mansion they never fully moved into is certainly a reflection of their unabashed penchant for palatial living.

Built in 2013 on just over an acre and listed with Nic Kerdiles of Zeitlin Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, the expertly crafted, white-brick European villa is prominently sited on a low rise at the end of a mansion-lined cul-de-sac with six bedrooms and six full and four half bathrooms in almost 14,000 sq. ft. of finely detailed traditional interiors. A grandly proportioned center hall foyer leads to an elegant dining room lined with costly hand-painted wallpaper and a study wrapped in fumed oak with a contemporary carved stone fireplace. Chevron-pattern hardwood floors add Versailles-like panache to the expensively outfitted gourmet kitchen that’s fitted with stark white marble countertops on bespoke cabinetry painted what is surely the most delicate, baby-est shade of baby blue. Beyond the kitchen, an informal dining area spills out to the backyard through glass sliders and an adjoining den sports a barrel-vaulted ceiling with a sky-blue, high-gloss lacquer finish.

Some of the other creature comforts called out in marketing materials include: a caterering kitchen; two deluxe laundry rooms; four fireplaces; garage parking for eight cars; a huge cedar closet for out of season clothing storage; and a hardwood-floored indoor sport court. Outside leisure and recreation amenities include a outdoor living room with stone-tiled fireplace along with a built-in grilling station and snack bar next to a circular spa and a free-form, lagoon-style swimming pool set against a thick wooded area.

At each other’s throats over an avalanche of salacious accusations, including, among other things, Todd’s estranged daughter Lindsie’s eye-popping claim her father and younger brother, Chase, extorted her with a sex tape, the legally beleaguered and desperately feuding reality TV family previously lived in Atlanta, Georgia. However, after Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy claiming about $4.2 million in assets and a staggering $49+ million in debt, the family packed up their designer duds and moved to Nashville, where in late 2016 they scooped up an almost 5,300 sq. ft. home in the affluent Belle Meade area for $1.6 million.