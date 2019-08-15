×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Try to Sell Nashville Mansion Amid Fraud Indictment

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
13 View Gallery
Location:
Brentwood, Tenn.
Price:
$4,699,999
Size:
13,270 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 4 half bathrooms

Just two months after they plunked down nearly $3.4 million for a stately mansion in the tony Nashville suburb of Brentwood and two months before they pleaded not guilty and posted a combined $200,000 bond for their release this week on a multi-count indictment that alleges myriad financial crimes, Todd and Julie Chrisley of USA Network’s reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” flipped their freshly re-decorated Tennessee mansion back on the market with an asking price of $4.75 million. The asking price was dropped to a hair under $4.7 million about two weeks ago.

The couple, who along with several of their five children, primarily Chase and Savannah, who headline their own USA Network spinoff series (“Growing Up Chrisley”) in which they seek fame and fortune in Los Angeles, have made conspicuous consumption part of their reality TV brand. Prone to unapologetic boasts about the family’s profligate lifestyle, the famously flamboyant patriarch once crowed on camera the family spends “$300,000 or more” a year on clothing and the Nashville area mansion they never fully moved into is certainly a reflection of their unabashed penchant for palatial living.

Built in 2013 on just over an acre and listed with Nic Kerdiles of Zeitlin Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, the expertly crafted, white-brick European villa is prominently sited on a low rise at the end of a mansion-lined cul-de-sac with six bedrooms and six full and four half bathrooms in almost 14,000 sq. ft. of finely detailed traditional interiors. A grandly proportioned center hall foyer leads to an elegant dining room lined with costly hand-painted wallpaper and a study wrapped in fumed oak with a contemporary carved stone fireplace. Chevron-pattern hardwood floors add Versailles-like panache to the expensively outfitted gourmet kitchen that’s fitted with stark white marble countertops on bespoke cabinetry painted what is surely the most delicate, baby-est shade of baby blue. Beyond the kitchen, an informal dining area spills out to the backyard through glass sliders and an adjoining den sports a barrel-vaulted ceiling with a sky-blue, high-gloss lacquer finish.

Some of the other creature comforts called out in marketing materials include: a caterering kitchen; two deluxe laundry rooms; four fireplaces; garage parking for eight cars; a huge cedar closet for out of season clothing storage; and a hardwood-floored indoor sport court. Outside leisure and recreation amenities include a outdoor living room with stone-tiled fireplace along with a built-in grilling station and snack bar next to a circular spa and a free-form, lagoon-style swimming pool set against a thick wooded area.

At each other’s throats over an avalanche of salacious accusations, including, among other things, Todd’s estranged daughter Lindsie’s eye-popping claim her father and younger brother, Chase, extorted her with a sex tape, the legally beleaguered and desperately feuding reality TV family previously lived in Atlanta, Georgia. However, after Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy claiming about $4.2 million in assets and a staggering $49+ million in debt, the family packed up their designer duds and moved to Nashville, where in late 2016 they scooped up an almost 5,300 sq. ft. home in the affluent Belle Meade area for $1.6 million.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Todd Chrisley Mansion

    ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Try to Sell Nashville Mansion Amid Fraud Indictment

    Just two months after they plunked down nearly $3.4 million for a stately mansion in the tony Nashville suburb of Brentwood and two months before they pleaded not guilty and posted a combined $200,000 bond for their release this week on a multi-count indictment that alleges myriad financial crimes, Todd and Julie Chrisley of USA [...]

  • Paul Schrader Condo

    Paul Schrader Writes Himself Out of Manhattan Condo

    After almost a decade of ownership, vaunted veteran movie scribe and director Paul Schrader plans to write himself out of a glass-walled condominium in New York City’s trendy, art-gallery filled West Chelsea neighborhood with a ticket price of $3.25 million. The 2019 Oscar nominee (“First Reformed”), who has written and, in some cases, directed an [...]

  • Justin Bieber Mansion

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Snazzy Toluca Lake Rental Now Up for Sale

    Sometime around Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s surreptitious marriage last September in a downtown Manhattan courthouse and a handful of months before they dropped $8.5 million on a spec-built mansion in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills earlier this year, they were rumored and reported to have forked over a knee-buckling $100,000 per month [...]

  • Ronan Farrow House Los Angeles

    Ronan Farrow, Jon Lovett Nab West Coast Outpost

    Although the deal actually closed late last year, it’s only now that details have emerged about Ronan Farrow and his longtime partner Jon Lovett’s stealthy acquisition of a $1.87 million Los Angeles pied-à-terre. Visually obscured from the street behind gates and a towering hedge, the 1920s Spanish-style cottage was “brilliantly reimagined” and remodeled by the [...]

  • Emma Stone House Malibu

    Emma Stone Adds Westwood and Malibu Houses to Packed Property Portfolio

    In the midst of her nonstop filming schedule, high-paid Hollywood darling Emma Stone has somehow found time to significantly — and stealthily — expand her bicoastal real estate portfolio. The in-demand A-lister, who won a best actress Oscar for “La La Land” and has been twice-nominated in the best supporting actress category, has purchased not [...]

  • John Stamos Buys Hidden Hills Home

    'Fuller House' Star John Stamos Snags Hidden Hills Estate

    “Full House” and “Fuller House” star John Stamos went on a hunt for a house to nest with his new wife, actress Caitlin McHugh, and property records indicate the exceptionally comely May-December pair have shelled out $5.75 million for a family-sized residence inside the guarded gates of L.A.’s famously celeb-packed Hidden Hills community. The sellers [...]

  • Shane West Puts Hollywood Home Up

    Shane West Lists Eclectic Sunset Square Craftsman

    Actor and part-time punk rock musician Shane West, best known for his breakout role in the early-aughts ABC family drama “Once and Again,” has hoisted his carefully maintained and updated 1914 Craftsman in Hollywood’s historic Sunset Square neighborhood up for grabs at just under $1.8 million. The asking price is a bit more than $220,000 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad