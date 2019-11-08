Chanel West Coast Picks Up Hollywood Modern

Though she’s barely out of her 20s, Chelsea Dudley — the reality TV vixen-turned-rapper better known as Chanel West Coast — has been famous for well over a decade, first coming to public attention as Rob Dyrdek’s receptionist on the original season of “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.” Her popularity with viewers eventually saw her transition into a full-fledged cast member and, since 2011, a co-host on “Ridiculousness,” the internationally successful comedy clip show helmed by Dyrdek.

Dudley’s longtime admiration for the late Tupac Shakur inspired her to pursue her dream of becoming a rapper; while she released a 2013 mixtape featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg and several standalone singles since, her long-promised debut album has never materialized. But that hasn’t deterred Dudley from hustling after a music career — she released the 2019 single “Sharon Stoned,” which generated worldwide publicity after she was slapped with a lawsuit from the “Basic Instinct” temptress herself over unauthorized use of her name. No shrinking violet, Dudley returned fire by alleging — and providing photographic evidence — that Stone had been a collaborator on the project but suffered a last-minute change of heart.

In any case, Dudley has amassed fame and fortune enough to afford a $1.65 million contemporary home in the Hollywood Dell, a close-knit neighborhood in the eastern part of the Hollywood Hills. Originally built in 1954 but radically renovated in 2018, the multi-level structure boasts a roomy 2,600 square feet of living space, an attached two-car garage, and a towering front façade with an irregular roofline and combination of wood and grey stucco siding.

Two flights of stairs lead from the road to the front door, which opens into an open-concept living area with grey hardwood floors. The adjacent kitchen has white-oak cabinetry and high-end appliances; around the corner is a dining area with space for a medium-sized table.

Skylit hallways lead to the home’s three ensuite bedrooms. The redone master suite features a private balcony, bath with dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Downstairs is a finished basement with a large laundry room and temperature-controlled storage area. From the living room, a bi-fold door allows easy access to the outdoors. While the .18-acre lot isn’t particularly big, the property has a terraced, fully landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining or alfresco dining.

Malyn Dahlin and Alice Cannington of The Agency held the listing; Zoe Rehberg of Rodeo Realty repped Dudley.