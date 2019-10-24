Carol Leifer Sells Mid-Century Ranch House in Off-Market Deal

Four-time Emmy nominated comedy writer and standup comedian Carol Leifer appears to have made a clandestine, off-market deal to sell a Palm Springs-esque, mid-century ranch-style residence in a perfectly lovely if little ballyhooed neighborhood in northern reaches of L.A.’s proto-suburban San Fernando Valley community of Sherman Oaks. Leifer, who appeared on “The David Letterman Show” more than two dozen times and penned scripts for “Seinfeld” and “The Larry Sanders Show,” purchased the well-preserved residence with her longtime partner and wife, real estate executive Lori Wolf, almost five and a half years ago for $1.26 million.

The property was not listed on the open market but digital marketing materials unearthed by a kindly, eagle-eyed informant show it was priced at just under $1.7 million. Barely visible behind a high hedge on a little more than one-third of an acre at the head of a double-gated horseshoe drive, the just over 3,200-square-foot sprawler was built in the early 1950s and is configured with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Light-filled living spaces include a combination living/dining room with a huge, stacked stone fireplace and a solid wall of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that open to a shaded patio alongside a boomerang-shaped swimming pool. Beyond the pool a small bit of lawn is surrounded by fruit trees and sculpted hedges.

Leifer and Wolf are represented in the deal by Jimmy Heckenberg and Ross Groefsema of The Heckenberg Realty Group at Rodeo Realty.