×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Carol Leifer Sells Mid-Century Ranch House in Off-Market Deal

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carol Leifer House
Location:
Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.695 million
Size:
3,215 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Four-time Emmy nominated comedy writer and standup comedian Carol Leifer appears to have made a clandestine, off-market deal to sell a Palm Springs-esque, mid-century ranch-style residence in a perfectly lovely if little ballyhooed neighborhood in northern reaches of L.A.’s proto-suburban San Fernando Valley community of Sherman Oaks. Leifer, who appeared on “The David Letterman Show” more than two dozen times and penned scripts for “Seinfeld” and “The Larry Sanders Show,” purchased the well-preserved residence with her longtime partner and wife, real estate executive Lori Wolf, almost five and a half years ago for $1.26 million.

The property was not listed on the open market but digital marketing materials unearthed by a kindly, eagle-eyed informant show it was priced at just under $1.7 million. Barely visible behind a high hedge on a little more than one-third of an acre at the head of a double-gated horseshoe drive, the just over 3,200-square-foot sprawler was built in the early 1950s and is configured with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Light-filled living spaces include a combination living/dining room with a huge, stacked stone fireplace and a solid wall of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that open to a shaded patio alongside a boomerang-shaped swimming pool. Beyond the pool a small bit of lawn is surrounded by fruit trees and sculpted hedges.

Leifer and Wolf are represented in the deal by Jimmy Heckenberg and Ross Groefsema of The Heckenberg Realty Group at Rodeo Realty.

 

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Carol Leifer House

    Carol Leifer Sells Mid-Century Ranch House in Off-Market Deal

    Four-time Emmy nominated comedy writer and standup comedian Carol Leifer appears to have made a clandestine, off-market deal to sell a Palm Springs-esque, mid-century ranch-style residence in a perfectly lovely if little ballyhooed neighborhood in northern reaches of L.A.’s proto-suburban San Fernando Valley community of Sherman Oaks. Leifer, who appeared on “The David Letterman Show” [...]

  • James Jebbia House Beverly Hills

    Supreme's James Jebbia Pays All Cash for John Lautner's Schwimmer House

    There are “architectural” homes, and then there are architectural homes like the John Lautner-designed Schwimmer Residence. Commissioned and built in the early 1980s for Dr. Alden Schwimmer and his interior designer wife Nina, the rainbow-shaped hilltop house pushes the boundaries of design with its gently curvaceous and turret-ringed architecture, clinging precipitously to a rugged cliff [...]

  • Nick Lachey Mansion

    Nick and Vanessa Lachey Seek Off-Market Sale of Valley-View Mansion

    An eagle-eyed informant snitched that a secluded mansion in the affluent Los Angeles, Calif., suburb of Encino, owned by Nick Lachey and Vanessa (Minnillo) Lachey, has been floated for sale as an off-market listing with Craig Knizek at The Agency with a $7 million asking price. The 98 Degrees singer, host of Nickelodeon’s soon-to-premiere reality [...]

  • Cindy Capobianco Ennis House

    Frank Lloyd Wright's Ennis House Sold to Marijuana Moguls

    Since last week, when Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Ennis House sold for a record-shattering $18 million — far and away the most ever paid for a Wright-designed home — curious minds have wondered who would buy such an idiosyncratic and outrageously high-maintenance compound for such a lofty sum. Perhaps surprisingly, property records have now cleared [...]

  • Brad Pitt Mansion

    Hedge Funder Slashes Price of Showbiz Pedigreed Estate by $4.5 Million

    Whether a sign of significant softening in the high-end marketplace or, perhaps, a reflection of a too-bullish seller getting serious about selling, a sumptuous, showbiz-pedigreed Beverly Hills, Calif., estate once owned by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is now listed at $44.5 million, $4.5 million less than its last ask of $49 million and a [...]

  • Diana Chen House Beverly Park

    China's 'Steel Princess' Lists $30 Million Beverly Park Estate

    Though she bought the place only seven months ago, Hong Kong-based billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist “Diana” Chen Ningning — the so-called Steel Princess of China — has flipped her extraordinarily luxurious and celebrity-pedigreed 90210 compound back onto the market, where it’s landed with a $30 million thud. Located in North Beverly Park — indisputably L.A.’s most [...]

  • Ivica Zubac House Mar Vista

    Clippers Star Ivica Zubac Buys Snazzy Modern Home

    Though he’s barely old enough to legally drink, professional dribbler Ivica Zubac recently signed a $28 million deal with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, becoming the youngest, greenest player in their lineup and debuting to great expectations as the team’s starting center. Thus, just before the upcoming season kicks off, he’s stashed some of that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad