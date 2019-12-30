×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cardi B, Offset Buy Lavish Atlanta Mansion With Shooting Range

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
cardi-b-buckhead-house
20 View Gallery
Seller:
Rick Kuhlman
Location:
Buckhead, Atlanta, Ga.
Price:
$5.795 million (list)
Size:
22,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

After an arduous two-year house hunt, married superstar rappers Offset of Migos fame and Cardi B have substantially upsized their residential real estate circumstances with the purchase of a bonafide mega-mansion in the suburban, decidedly posh Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia. Though records don’t yet reflect a transfer and it’s not publicly known how much the couple paid, the nearly 6-acre property was last available with a pricetag just a smidgen under $5.8 million.

True to form, the ever-uninhibited Cardi B has already shared a multi-part house tour with her 56 million Instagram followers, walking them through every inch of the giant house and providing colorful, entertaining commentary along the way. The outsized estate is loaded with lavish amenities that include an 1,800-bottle wine cellar, a children’s playroom and even a subterranean gun range.

Set privately behind gates on a heavily-wooded lot, the three-story structure features a substantial motorcourt and garage facilities for at least six automobiles. There are well-tended lawns and formal gardens out front, and the pizza delivery person will no doubt be awed by the home’s towering façade, liberally embellished with soaring columns, molded architectural flourishes and accessed via a grandly wide flight of outdoor stairs.

Inside, the double-height foyer is vaguely ecclesiastical in style and scale, with an economy car-sized chandelier, rows of Corinthian columns and a glamorous staircase. An immense living/great room is overlooked from above by upper-floor Juliet balconies and gazes out — via a towering wall with 18 inset windows — to the estate’s backyard.

Popular on Variety

Other spaces include a wood-paneled library/study, a fireplace-equipped family room attached to the eat-in kitchen, and an upstairs master suite that offers coffered ceilings, a campy four-poster gilded bed, private sitting room with fireplace, spa-style bathroom and his-and-hers dressing room/closet so huge that occupants must require ladders to reach the topmost shelves.

There are also four additional ensuite bedrooms, a lounge with wet bar, a games room, and a spacious outdoor terrace with a secondary kitchen for convenient alfresco dining. The backyard encompasses rolling lawns, an irregularly-shaped infinity pool, various fountains and sculpted European-style hedgerows.

According to records, the property was sold by Dr. Rick Kuhlman, a chiropractor who, in 2014, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for perpetrating a multimillion-dollar insurance fraud scheme. Kuhlman and his wife Amanda custom-built the current structure in 2006, modeling the supersized palazzo after Italian villas they viewed while on European vacations.

Though both are still in their twenties, Cardi B and Offset — who celebrated their second wedding anniversary over the fall — are two of music’s most in-demand performers and have amassed a combined net worth that may have already topped $50 million, according to online reports. Between them, they sport four number one hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Molly Beery and Cia Cummings of Dorsey Alston held the listing; Brandi Hunter-Lewis of Keller Williams repped Cardi B and Offset.

More Dirt

  • Cardi B House Atlanta Buckhead

    Cardi B, Offset Buy Lavish Atlanta Mansion With Shooting Range

    After an arduous two-year house hunt, married superstar rappers Offset of Migos fame and Cardi B have substantially upsized their residential real estate circumstances with the purchase of a bonafide mega-mansion in the suburban, decidedly posh Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia. Though records don’t yet reflect a transfer and it’s not publicly known how much the [...]

  • Jimmy Miller House Brentwood

    Mosaic's Jimmy Miller Buys Jerry Bruckheimer's Brentwood Estate

    Though the deal actually closed last year, it’s only now that Jimmy Miller and his longtime wife Cheryl have finally moved into his dynamic new estate in the Westside L.A. neighborhood of Brentwood Park. Records show the couple paid mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer and novelist Linda Sue Bruckheimer $11.5 million for the house keys, and subsequently [...]

  • Cliff May Ranch House Brentwood

    Gores Heiress Buys $8 Million Classic Cliff May Ranch House

    Highly influential architect Cliff May pioneered the California ranch house, that quintessentially SoCal architectural style, and one of the best-preserved examples of his work recently sold for a considerable $8 million. Located in the bucolic and equestrian-oriented Sullivan Canyon preserve — a quiet community tucked between Brentwood and Pacific Palisades — the U-shaped structure last [...]

  • Chandler Parsons House

    Chandler Parsons Picks Up Second L.A. Home

    Injury plagued NBA star Chandler Parsons — the six-foot-ten small forward who sought experimental treatments in Europe after three knee surgeries in as many years and is currently signed to the Atlanta Hawks on an expiring one-year contract valued at $25.1 million — has clearly got a hardcore thing for high-end homes in Los Angeles. [...]

  • Aaron Rodgers House Malibu

    Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Malibu Villa From Robbie Williams

    Professional sports superstars Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick treated themselves to an early Christmas present this year, quietly closing on a pedigreed Malibu estate just in time for the holidays. Records reveal the all-cash, $28 million transaction went down off-market in November, though the pair actually moved into the property months ago, leasing the house [...]

  • Maxine Adams House Los Angeles

    Billionaire British Heiress Scoops Up L.A. Midcentury Modern

    When Academy Award-winning film editor Joe Hutshing (“JFK,” “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Almost Famous”) put his Los Angeles home of two decades up for sale, the $5.5 million pricetag raised more than a few eyebrows. After all, the 1968 modern home, while sleek and pristine, spans barely 3,000 square feet of [...]

  • Dave Becky House Pacific Palisades

    3 Arts' Dave Becky Spends $8.7 Million on the Palisades Riviera

    Powerhouse talent manager Dave Becky, best-known for representing a slew of high-profile comedians that include Amy Poehler, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart and Aziz Ansari — as well as former client Louis C. K. — has significantly upgraded his residential circumstances with the $8.75 million purchase of a renovated 1920s Spanish-style villa in the pricey Westside [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad