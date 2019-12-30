Cardi B, Offset Buy Lavish Atlanta Mansion With Shooting Range

After an arduous two-year house hunt, married superstar rappers Offset of Migos fame and Cardi B have substantially upsized their residential real estate circumstances with the purchase of a bonafide mega-mansion in the suburban, decidedly posh Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia. Though records don’t yet reflect a transfer and it’s not publicly known how much the couple paid, the nearly 6-acre property was last available with a pricetag just a smidgen under $5.8 million.

True to form, the ever-uninhibited Cardi B has already shared a multi-part house tour with her 56 million Instagram followers, walking them through every inch of the giant house and providing colorful, entertaining commentary along the way. The outsized estate is loaded with lavish amenities that include an 1,800-bottle wine cellar, a children’s playroom and even a subterranean gun range.

Set privately behind gates on a heavily-wooded lot, the three-story structure features a substantial motorcourt and garage facilities for at least six automobiles. There are well-tended lawns and formal gardens out front, and the pizza delivery person will no doubt be awed by the home’s towering façade, liberally embellished with soaring columns, molded architectural flourishes and accessed via a grandly wide flight of outdoor stairs.

Inside, the double-height foyer is vaguely ecclesiastical in style and scale, with an economy car-sized chandelier, rows of Corinthian columns and a glamorous staircase. An immense living/great room is overlooked from above by upper-floor Juliet balconies and gazes out — via a towering wall with 18 inset windows — to the estate’s backyard.

Popular on Variety

Other spaces include a wood-paneled library/study, a fireplace-equipped family room attached to the eat-in kitchen, and an upstairs master suite that offers coffered ceilings, a campy four-poster gilded bed, private sitting room with fireplace, spa-style bathroom and his-and-hers dressing room/closet so huge that occupants must require ladders to reach the topmost shelves.

There are also four additional ensuite bedrooms, a lounge with wet bar, a games room, and a spacious outdoor terrace with a secondary kitchen for convenient alfresco dining. The backyard encompasses rolling lawns, an irregularly-shaped infinity pool, various fountains and sculpted European-style hedgerows.

According to records, the property was sold by Dr. Rick Kuhlman, a chiropractor who, in 2014, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for perpetrating a multimillion-dollar insurance fraud scheme. Kuhlman and his wife Amanda custom-built the current structure in 2006, modeling the supersized palazzo after Italian villas they viewed while on European vacations.

Though both are still in their twenties, Cardi B and Offset — who celebrated their second wedding anniversary over the fall — are two of music’s most in-demand performers and have amassed a combined net worth that may have already topped $50 million, according to online reports. Between them, they sport four number one hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Molly Beery and Cia Cummings of Dorsey Alston held the listing; Brandi Hunter-Lewis of Keller Williams repped Cardi B and Offset.