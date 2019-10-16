Camille Grammer-Meyer’s Malibu Beach House For Rent

Just a few months after she completed a quick, comprehensive and no-doubt costly overhaul, Camille Grammer-Meyer has put a beachfront residence along one of the most sought after stretches of sand in Malibu, Calif., up for rent at $25,000 per month.

The recently married former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member, who received $30 million in her 2011 divorce from sitcom veteran Kelsey Grammer, purchased the beach house in 2016 for $6.55 million. After the 2018 Woolsey Fire destroyed her nearby home, a faux-Mediterranean villa in the rolling foothills above Point Dume she scooped up in 2015 for close to $3.3 million, she made the practical decision to do a quick re-do and move into the beachfront property.

Now partly clad in reclaimed wood planks that provide the three-story contemporary with a beachy, organic edge, the house is entered through a sunken courtyard garden and configured with three well-separated bedrooms and three up-to-date bathrooms in just over 1,600 square feet.

Stretching the full width of the house, the combination living/dining room flows easily out through not-quite floor-to-ceiling glass sliders to a huge deck with ship-like ocean and sunset views. A peninsula snack bar divides the dining area from the essentially brand new and fairly utilitarian kitchen that sports milk-white Shaker-style cabinets, solid surface countertops and medium-grade stainless steel appliances.

The top floor is devoted entirely to a spacious master suite that offers a TV-surmounted fireplace, a glassed in reading nook, a small terrace with coastline view and a marble-floored bathroom with a skylight topped shower. A small, adjoining room is easily used as an office, nursery or yoga studio. One of the two guest bedrooms opens to the entry courtyard and the other, on the lowest level, has access to a partially covered dining and lounging deck with a hot tub, outdoor shower and direct access to the beach.

The listing is held by Chris Cortazzo at Compass.

Grammer-Meyer has long maintained a luxurious, ocean-view vacation home on the Big Island of Hawaii and she appears to have decamped Malibu for the exclusive Brentwood area of Los Angeles where she recently dropped $5.85 million on four-bedroom New England-style home with a two-bedroom guesthouse and a 56-foot long lap pool hidden amid a lushly landscaped parcel of slightly more than half of an acre.