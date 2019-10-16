×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Camille Grammer-Meyer’s Malibu Beach House For Rent

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
17 View Gallery
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$25,000 per month
Size:
1,632 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Just a few months after she completed a quick, comprehensive and no-doubt costly overhaul, Camille Grammer-Meyer has put a beachfront residence along one of the most sought after stretches of sand in Malibu, Calif., up for rent at $25,000 per month.

The recently married former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member, who received $30 million in her 2011 divorce from sitcom veteran Kelsey Grammer, purchased the beach house in 2016 for $6.55 million. After the 2018 Woolsey Fire destroyed her nearby home, a faux-Mediterranean villa in the rolling foothills above Point Dume she scooped up in 2015 for close to $3.3 million, she made the practical decision to do a quick re-do and move into the beachfront property.

Now partly clad in reclaimed wood planks that provide the three-story contemporary with a beachy, organic edge, the house is entered through a sunken courtyard garden and configured with three well-separated bedrooms and three up-to-date bathrooms in just over 1,600 square feet.

Stretching the full width of the house, the combination living/dining room flows easily out through not-quite floor-to-ceiling glass sliders to a huge deck with ship-like ocean and sunset views. A peninsula snack bar divides the dining area from the essentially brand new and fairly utilitarian kitchen that sports milk-white Shaker-style cabinets, solid surface countertops and medium-grade stainless steel appliances.

The top floor is devoted entirely to a spacious master suite that offers a TV-surmounted fireplace, a glassed in reading nook, a small terrace with coastline view and a marble-floored bathroom with a skylight topped shower. A small, adjoining room is easily used as an office, nursery or yoga studio. One of the two guest bedrooms opens to the entry courtyard and the other, on the lowest level, has access to a partially covered dining and lounging deck with a hot tub, outdoor shower and direct access to the beach.

The listing is held by Chris Cortazzo at Compass.

Grammer-Meyer has long maintained a luxurious, ocean-view vacation home on the Big Island of Hawaii and she appears to have decamped Malibu for the exclusive Brentwood area of Los Angeles where she recently dropped $5.85 million on four-bedroom New England-style home with a two-bedroom guesthouse and a 56-foot long lap pool hidden amid a lushly landscaped parcel of slightly more than half of an acre.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Camille Grammer House

    Camille Grammer-Meyer's Malibu Beach House For Rent

    Just a few months after she completed a quick, comprehensive and no-doubt costly overhaul, Camille Grammer-Meyer has put a beachfront residence along one of the most sought after stretches of sand in Malibu, Calif., up for rent at $25,000 per month. The recently married former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member, who received $30 [...]

  • Jaclyn Hill House Beverly Hills

    YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Rents $20 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

    It’s no secret that YouTube “celebrities” have a taste for the finer things in life. Some take a shine to designer clothing; others flaunt their exotic automobiles. Still others sink their millions into slick mansions, the kind with elevators and infinity pools. And the very wealthiest echelon of influencers, folks like controversial social media superstar [...]

  • Forest Whitaker House Hollywood Hills

    Forest Whitaker Re-Lists Hollywood Hills Compound

    More than two years after it first popped up for sale with an unrealistic price tag of nearly $6 million, one that by March 2018 had dropped to a still-too-high price just shy of $5 million, Forest Whitaker has dropped his old agents, picked up a new broker, Michael Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, and [...]

  • Paul Wesley House Topanga

    Paul Wesley Purchases Topanga Log Cabin

    An in-the-know property snitch swears Paul Wesley, best known for his long-running role on “The Vampire Diaries” and his various roles on the CBS All Access thriller series “Tell Me a Story,” has marked his upwardly mobile showbiz career with the just over $1.9 million acquisition of a modern-minded log cabin in Topanga, Calif. Secured [...]

  • Ben Affleck House

    Ben Affleck’s Georgia Plantation Remains for Sale

    Ben Affleck’s longtime hideaway near Savannah, on Georgia’s exclusive Hampton Island Preserve, remains available at $7.6 million, a 15% discount on the in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price of $8.9 million the multi-structure compound was unfortunately saddled when it first came for sale almost one and a half years ago. With half a dozen projects in various stages [...]

  • Paul Allen House Atherton

    Paul Allen's Major League Atherton Estate Lists at $41 Million

    Paul Allen died almost exactly one year ago, leaving behind a vast and complex estate that “could take years to unravel,” per an extensively researched Fortune article. Included among the Microsoft co-founder’s $26 billion worth of holdings were stakes in professional sports teams, two superyachts, a massive commercial real estate portfolio, several charity organizations, a [...]

  • Mike Shouhed House

    ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Leases Out Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad

    Just as Bravo begins to tease the upcoming 8th season of the drama-fueled L.A.-based reality series “Shahs of Sunset,” one of the show’s original and current cast members, investor and entrepreneur Mike Shouhed, has hoisted his glammed-out bachelor pad in a coveted neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood up for rent at $10,000 per month. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad