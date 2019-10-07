×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bebe Rexha Chooses Glam Villa in the Hollywood Hills

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
bebe-rexha-house
25 View Gallery
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.1 million
Size:
2,580 square feet, 3 beds, 2.75 baths

Although it’s only been a year since the release of her debut album — 2018’s “Expectations,” which brought her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist — Bebe Rexha has invested nearly $2.1 million into what appears to be her very first home, a sultry and sophisticated Mediterranean-style villa tucked into the eastern Hollywood Hills, up near the Cahuenga Pass.

Of course, the ethnically Albanian chanteuse has been successful in the industry for a number of years — she co-wrote the 2013 Eminem smash “Monster,” for which she received another Grammy nomination, has songwriting credits on a slew of other popular artists’ tracks, and her 2017 “Meant to Be” mega-hit with Florida Georgia Line peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Set on a ridgeline street with pleasant views of the surrounding hills, the 1930s three-level house “evokes a distinct French and Italian Riviera vibe,” per the listing. An ivy-covered wall guards a rustic brick courtyard that practically begs to be spruced up with decorative urns, colorful potted plants and other assorted knick knacks. In turn, the home’s front door opens into a narrow foyer that passes by a narrow staircase accented with decorative black-and-white tiles, while the adjacent living room has a trussed and beamed vaulted ceiling and fireplace.

Other main floor spaces include a surprisingly compact kitchen — albeit a functional one upgraded with high-end stainless appliances — a light-filled formal dining room with chandelier and large windows, and a decidedly glam den/library/media room with columns, bookshelves and walls all painted a moody dark green.

The home’s upper level is entirely devoted to the lavish master suite, with its columned bedroom and sitting area, his/hers walk-in closets and a marble bath with built-in soaking tub, bidet, steam shower and radiant heated floors.

On the lower level — referred to as the “garden level” in marketing materials — there are two guest bedrooms, including one with a terracotta tile floor, fireplace and vaguely psychedelic zebra-stripe black-and-white wallpaper. Other spaces include a secondary guest kitchen, an attached two-car garage for discreet, celeb-style entry and exit, plus a mirror-walled bonus room that could easily be converted into an at-home gym.

As for the .12-acre property’s backyard, there are terraces for sunbathing or outdoor dining, a wall with recessed shelf big enough for a Buddha statue — or whatever — and an elegant rectangular pool tucked into the lot’s corner, shielded from prying neighborly eyes by an extra-tall hedgerow.

Michael Tunick of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices helds the listing; Davina O’Donnell, also of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, repped Rexha.

More Music

  • Bebe Rexha House Hollywood Hills

    Bebe Rexha Chooses Glam Villa in the Hollywood Hills

    Although it’s only been a year since the release of her debut album — 2018’s “Expectations,” which brought her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist — Bebe Rexha has invested nearly $2.1 million into what appears to be her very first home, a sultry and sophisticated Mediterranean-style villa tucked into the eastern Hollywood Hills, [...]

  • Tanya Tucker Brandi Carlile Shooter Jennings

    Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Shooter Jennings on Hand-Crafting a Country Comeback

    It’s a new dawn for Tanya Tucker, who, while most of the world wasn’t looking, went from being a teen country superstar who sounded 13-going-on-60 to, you know, actually being 60. Tucker is now getting the kind of career reappraisal she’s been due ever since she grew into that voice, which now, as then, rings [...]

  • Ginger Baker Drummer With Pop Group

    Ginger Baker's Best: A Deep Dive Into the Late Drummer's Hidden Gems (Listen)

    When Ginger Baker died Sunday at the age of 80 after years of ill health, the rock era lost its first real superstar drummer. Mind you, Baker would’ve absolutely hated having his name tied to anything rock — in death and he did in life — despite having made his notoriety, initially, with the genre’s [...]

  • Taylor Swift Strips Down ‘Lover’ and

    Taylor Swift Strips Down ‘Lover’ and ‘False God’ on ‘SNL’

    While Taylor Swift went full-on pop for her performances on ‘GMA’ and at Amazon’s Prime Day concert earlier this year, she took a different approach for her fifth appearance “Saturday Night Live.” For her opening song, the already sparse title track of her latest album, “Lover,” the singer performed entirely solo at a green piano, [...]

  • Ginger Baker playing the Drum Legends

    Ginger Baker, Drummer for Cream, Dies at 80

    Drummer Ginger Baker, who became rock’s first superstar percussionist as a member of the wildly popular ‘60s British power trio Cream, died Sunday in England. He was 80. His Facebook and Twitter pages posted the news, saying “We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning.” We are [...]

  • Lady Gaga Celebrates 'Star Is Born'

    Lady Gaga Celebrates 'A Star Is Born' Anniversary With Multi-Platinum Plaque

    On the one-year anniversary Saturday of the release of the soundtrack for “A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga was presented with a plaque honoring the album’s sales milestones — with double-platinum status in the U.S. and more than 6 million copies sold globally, according to Interscope. The plaque presentation celebrated a year of success for [...]

  • NickelbackNickelback case dedication at Hard Rock

    Trump’s Banned Nickelback Twitter Meme Explained

    Politics and music are not such strange bedfellows in the Internet era, and this past week proved no exception. The latest band to get dragged into the nexus was Canada’s Nickelback, who found their 2005 hit “Photograph” used in a meme which was tweeted by Donald Trump on Wednesday. Of all the laws the president [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad