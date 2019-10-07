Bebe Rexha Chooses Glam Villa in the Hollywood Hills

Although it’s only been a year since the release of her debut album — 2018’s “Expectations,” which brought her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist — Bebe Rexha has invested nearly $2.1 million into what appears to be her very first home, a sultry and sophisticated Mediterranean-style villa tucked into the eastern Hollywood Hills, up near the Cahuenga Pass.

Of course, the ethnically Albanian chanteuse has been successful in the industry for a number of years — she co-wrote the 2013 Eminem smash “Monster,” for which she received another Grammy nomination, has songwriting credits on a slew of other popular artists’ tracks, and her 2017 “Meant to Be” mega-hit with Florida Georgia Line peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Set on a ridgeline street with pleasant views of the surrounding hills, the 1930s three-level house “evokes a distinct French and Italian Riviera vibe,” per the listing. An ivy-covered wall guards a rustic brick courtyard that practically begs to be spruced up with decorative urns, colorful potted plants and other assorted knick knacks. In turn, the home’s front door opens into a narrow foyer that passes by a narrow staircase accented with decorative black-and-white tiles, while the adjacent living room has a trussed and beamed vaulted ceiling and fireplace.

Other main floor spaces include a surprisingly compact kitchen — albeit a functional one upgraded with high-end stainless appliances — a light-filled formal dining room with chandelier and large windows, and a decidedly glam den/library/media room with columns, bookshelves and walls all painted a moody dark green.

The home’s upper level is entirely devoted to the lavish master suite, with its columned bedroom and sitting area, his/hers walk-in closets and a marble bath with built-in soaking tub, bidet, steam shower and radiant heated floors.

On the lower level — referred to as the “garden level” in marketing materials — there are two guest bedrooms, including one with a terracotta tile floor, fireplace and vaguely psychedelic zebra-stripe black-and-white wallpaper. Other spaces include a secondary guest kitchen, an attached two-car garage for discreet, celeb-style entry and exit, plus a mirror-walled bonus room that could easily be converted into an at-home gym.

As for the .12-acre property’s backyard, there are terraces for sunbathing or outdoor dining, a wall with recessed shelf big enough for a Buddha statue — or whatever — and an elegant rectangular pool tucked into the lot’s corner, shielded from prying neighborly eyes by an extra-tall hedgerow.

Michael Tunick of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices helds the listing; Davina O’Donnell, also of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, repped Rexha.