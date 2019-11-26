×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Annie Lennox Buys the House Next Door

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
16 View Gallery
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.6 million
Size:
1,631 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Last year, four-time Grammy-winning Scottish pop chanteuse Annie Lennox dropped $4.4 million on a secluded, stunningly restored midcentury home in the Nichols Canyon area of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills, and property records indicate she’s recently shelled out another $1.6 million for an even more secluded neighboring property. Hidden at the end of a gated driveway and sold by its original owner, the vintage-1950s bungalow has just two bedrooms and one lavishly renovated bathroom in a mite over 1,600 square feet.

A skylight-topped foyer unusually highlighted by a curved, shutter-clad wall leads to a living/dining room with white-painted stone walls, polished concrete floor and an eye-catching, radial-patterned beamed ceiling. A raised fireplace anchors one end of the angled room, where picture windows and French doors are filled with canyon and hillside views. The galley kitchen has a funky electric range and white laminate countertops. The larger bedroom spills out to the gardens through a floor-to-ceiling wall of glass sliders and the marble-floored bathroom’s glass chandelier reflects ad infinitum across the room’s mirrored walls.

There’s a detached two-car garage at the top of the driveway and, snugly tucked into a narrow triangle of tree-shaded terracing beyond the living and dining room, a classic oval-shaped swimming pool. The listing was held by Lisa Chase at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Lennox was repped by Redfin agent Jami Nash.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Annie Lennox House Los Angeles

    Annie Lennox Buys the House Next Door

    Last year, four-time Grammy-winning Scottish pop chanteuse Annie Lennox dropped $4.4 million on a secluded, stunningly restored midcentury home in the Nichols Canyon area of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills, and property records indicate she’s recently shelled out another $1.6 million for an even more secluded neighboring property. Hidden at the end of a gated driveway and [...]

  • Jonathan Littman House Los Angeles

    Jonathan Littman Seeks Sale of Famous Mansion

    A mansion in the L.A. neighborhood of Encino that’s on the market at a tad below $5.5 million, and was prominently featured in the HBO series “Entourage,” is being sold by television mega-producer Jonathan Littman. The 10-time Emmy-winning “Amazing Race” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” executive producer acquired the luxuriously appointed yet relaxed family estate [...]

  • Max Weinberg House

    Max Weinberg Drums Up Sale of Delray Beach Villa

    Musician Max Weinberg, rummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and, for many years, on-air bandleader on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” has his modern-minded Bermuda Colonial about 15 miles south of Palm Beach, Fla., up for grabs at $5.25 million. Weinberg purchased the tropical villa in low-key but high-priced Delray Beach shortly after it [...]

  • Trai Byers House

    Trai Byers and Grace Byers List Hollywood Hills Home

    Trai Byers and Grace Byers, married actors best known for their plum roles on the Fox hit series “Empire,” are so eager to sell a triple-story contemporary residence high above the Cahuenga Pass in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills they’ve put it on the market at just under $2 million, a notable amount under the $2.15 million [...]

  • Doug DeMuro House San Diego

    YouTuber Doug DeMuro Buys Landmarked San Diego House

    What sort of house does a car-reviewing YouTuber best-known for highlighting “quirks and features” buy? Well, it’s quirky. Over the last few years, Doug DeMuro has risen to become arguably YouTube’s most successful and famous automotive reviewer, known for his obsessive attention to minute details and his appreciation for offbeat autos — he once said that [...]

  • Richard Sakai House

    'Simpsons' Producer Richard Sakai Lists Arts District Loft

    An industrial-style live/work loft in a converted warehouse building in L.A.’s still a bit gritty but quickly gentrifying and increasingly spendy downtown Arts District, owned per property records by award-winning veteran film and television producer Richard Sekai, has popped up for sale at exactly $1 million. The 1997 Oscar nominee (“Jerry Maguire”) and eight-time Emmy [...]

  • Danny Duncan House Los Angeles

    YouTuber Danny Duncan Buys Contemporary Beverly Grove House

    Though the strange phenomenon of YouTube celebrity is still considered a somewhat uncharted fringe segment of the entertainment industry — for better or for worse — the reality is that a growing number of young vloggers rake in millions of dollars from merch sales and sponsorships, often out-earning many of today’s popular actors and musicians. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad