Annie Lennox Buys the House Next Door

Last year, four-time Grammy-winning Scottish pop chanteuse Annie Lennox dropped $4.4 million on a secluded, stunningly restored midcentury home in the Nichols Canyon area of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills, and property records indicate she’s recently shelled out another $1.6 million for an even more secluded neighboring property. Hidden at the end of a gated driveway and sold by its original owner, the vintage-1950s bungalow has just two bedrooms and one lavishly renovated bathroom in a mite over 1,600 square feet.

A skylight-topped foyer unusually highlighted by a curved, shutter-clad wall leads to a living/dining room with white-painted stone walls, polished concrete floor and an eye-catching, radial-patterned beamed ceiling. A raised fireplace anchors one end of the angled room, where picture windows and French doors are filled with canyon and hillside views. The galley kitchen has a funky electric range and white laminate countertops. The larger bedroom spills out to the gardens through a floor-to-ceiling wall of glass sliders and the marble-floored bathroom’s glass chandelier reflects ad infinitum across the room’s mirrored walls.

There’s a detached two-car garage at the top of the driveway and, snugly tucked into a narrow triangle of tree-shaded terracing beyond the living and dining room, a classic oval-shaped swimming pool. The listing was held by Lisa Chase at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Lennox was repped by Redfin agent Jami Nash.