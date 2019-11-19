×
Walter Hill’s Broad Beach Micro-Compound for Sale

Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$8.995 million
Size:
3,050 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Hollywood polymath Walter Hill has hung a price tag of close to $9 million on a loft-inspired, oceanfront residence along Malibu’s prestigious, fearsomely expensive — and unfortunately shrinking and, hence, ironically named — Broad Beach. Tax records show the prolific, two-time Emmy-winning film and television writer, director and producer and his talent agent wife, Hildy Gottlieb, purchased the property almost 15 years ago for $7 million.

Comprised of two striking, contemporary pavilions separated by a desert-landscaped courtyard, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms between the slightly more than 3,000-square-foot, two-story main residence and a spacious, en suite guesthouse atop a detached two-car garage. With a high, beamed ceiling and practical, concrete-colored floor tiles, the living and dining rooms are divided by a two-way fireplace set into a chunky concrete column. Full-height windows slip into the walls to unite the comfortably sophisticated spaces with an oceanside dining and lounging deck with built-in grill and above-ground spa. Conveniently located behind the dining room, the crisply contemporary kitchen has high-grade fittings and finishes.

Two en suite guest bedrooms are situated on the main floor. A third with private bathroom is joined on the upper floor by a spacious and airy, ocean-facing master retreat that encompasses a private lounge with bespoke built-ins, and a study/office that opens to an oceanfront balcony with sweeping ocean, sunset and coastline views. A sandy path leads over a planted dune to a massive, mile-long rock revetment installed roughly eight years ago by the more than 120 Broad Beach homeowners to keep the Pacific Ocean from further encroaching on their property.

The listing is being marketed by Chris Cortazzo at Compass.

