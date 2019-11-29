Josh Schwartz Sells $10 Million Los Feliz Compound to Ava DuVernay

Oscar-nominated veteran filmmaker Ava DuVernay has made “a career of firsts,” according to Variety. In 2014, with her breakout hit “Selma,” the former publicist became the first African-American woman to have a movie be nominated for best picture. With “A Wrinkle in Time,” she became the first African-American woman to direct a movie with a budget of $100 million. And last year, she made industry waves upon inking a $100 million overall deal with Warner Bros Television.

DuVernay has now cemented her position as a member of Hollywood royalty with the nearly $10 million off-market acquisition of a mogul-worthy estate in the hills above Los Feliz. Sold by “The O.C.” creator Josh Schwartz and his longtime wife Jill, the walled and gated compound includes a Mediterranean villa-style mansion, plus a detached garage/accessory living quarters and a plethora of courtyards, covered loggias and terraces. From its hilltop location, the property has unobstructed views of a huge swath of the Los Angeles basin, including head-on vistas of the Downtown L.A. skyline.

Since the property was never publicly listed for sale, photographs and other details are slim to nonexistent. According to archived marketing materials, however, the A-list-sized lot includes an enormous 60′ infinity-edged swimming pool — ideal for lap-lane swimmers — and the main house has an oversized gourmet kitchen with premium stainless appliances, a professional screening room, and multiple sets of French doors providing direct access to various parts of the gardens.

There’s also a double-height living room with a fireplace, a library with built-in bookcases, several fountains and an outdoor living room with another fireplace.

Born and raised in Long Beach, Calif., DuVernay has spent much of the last decade living in L.A.’s Beachwood Canyon area, in the eastern reaches of the Hollywood Hills. Her current residence is a midcentury modern structure on a hillside property that she’s owned since back in 2017, when she bought it for about $1.8 million.