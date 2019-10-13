×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Filmmaker F. Gary Gray Quietly Buys Calabasas Villa

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
F.-Gary-Gary-Featured-Image
20 View Gallery
Location:
Calabasas, Calif.
Price:
$2.9 million
Size:
6,548 square feet, 5 beds, 6.5 baths

Although the sale actually transpired several months ago, it’s only now that veteran music video director (“Waterfalls” by TLC, “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast, “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube) turned major-league blockbuster filmmaker (“Friday,” “The Italian Job,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Fate of the Furious”) F. Gary Gray’s stealthy acquisition of a large Tuscan villa-style mansion in the semirural outskirts of Calabasas has become publicly known.

Though the $2.9 million transaction went down off-market, previous listing details and other online resources reveal the house sits on a hilltop lot of more than 2.6 acres, surrounded by open land and the occasional large estate — Will Smith’s titanic compound is just a quick skip away.

Spanning more than 6,500 square feet, the beige two-story structure was built in 2010 by the non-famous seller. Set behind a long gated driveway, the house features a grand double-height foyer, hardwood and stone flooring inside, and a living room festooned with columns, an oversized chandelier and massive fireplace. The kitchen offers an island with granite countertops, copper sinks, built-in wine rack, custom wood cabinetry and the expected collection of high-end Viking and SubZero appliances. Upstairs, the master suite contains a dual-sided fireplace and his/hers walk-in closets.

Connected to the kitchen is an irregularly-shaped family room with a stone fireplace. French doors provide convenient access to the resort-style backyard, equipped with a dark-bottomed pool, a raised spa with waterfall feature, grassy lawns and an outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ. Impressive 180-degree views take in a wide swath of the Santa Monica mountains.

Gray, now in his 50s, continues to own a perfectly ordinary ranch-style abode in the unheralded San Fernando Valley neighborhood of West Hills. Records show that he forked out $210,000 for that 1,300 sq. ft. house, way back in 1999.

On the professional front, the acclaimed director was just 16 when he decided to become a filmmaker. Thirty-four years and one Hollywood Walk of Fame star later, the South L.A. native has set box office records — the films he has directed boast a cumulative gross exceeding $2 billion — and “The Fate of the Furious” ranks as the 18th highest-grossing film of all time.

More Dirt

  • F. Gary Gray House Calabasas

    Filmmaker F. Gary Gray Quietly Buys Calabasas Villa

    Although the sale actually transpired several months ago, it’s only now that veteran music video director (“Waterfalls” by TLC, “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast, “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube) turned major-league blockbuster filmmaker (“Friday,” “The Italian Job,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Fate of the Furious”) F. Gary Gray’s stealthy acquisition of a large [...]

  • Mike Mussallem House Laguna Beach

    Mike Mussallem Drops $10 Million on Dreamy Laguna Beach Estate

    Most homes in Laguna Beach — arguably Orange County, Calif.’s most expensive and desirable seaside town — sit hard up on the street, on relatively tight lots with minuscule yard space. Not so this estate, recently sold for about $10.4 million. The commendably private property sits at the very end of a dead-end lane, tucked [...]

  • Bobby Murphy House Pacific Palisades

    Snapchat's Bobby Murphy Spends Big for Neighboring Home

    Though Snapchat founder and chief technology officer Bobby Murphy publicly plays second fiddle to his famously brash, supermodel-marrying co-founder Evan Spiegel, Murphy remains the social media network’s undisputed real estate king. Over the last few years, the 31-year-old tech tycoon — worth a reported $3.2 billion, per Forbes — has spent nearly $50 million on luxury [...]

  • Camille Grammar House Brentwood

    'Real Housewife' Camille Grammer Buys Brentwood Estate

    Though she lost one of her two multimillion dollar Malibu homes to the flames of last year’s devastating Woolsey Fire, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Camille Grammer isn’t letting any pesky natural disasters slow her real estate roll. The cancer-surviving former Club MTV dancer, newly married to bigshot Los Angeles attorney David Meyer, has [...]

  • Gwen Stefani House Beverly Hill

    Sebastian Maniscalco Buys Gwen Stefani's Bananas Mansion

    Earlier this month, after a two-year-long slog on the market, SoCal ska singer-turned-international pop music supernova Gwen Stefani finally made a sweet escape from her certifiably bananas 90210 compound, as Dirt previously reported. Property records now reveal the buyer of the $21.6 million Beverly Hills Post Office-area property was Sebastian Maniscalco, the veteran comedian turned [...]

  • Larry King House

    Larry King Lists Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Seventh Divorce

    Ailing 85-year-old Emmy and Peabody Award winning former radio and TV host Larry King and his soon to be 7th ex-wife Shawn Southwick have put their longtime mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., up for sale at nearly $17 million. According to celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ, the sale is “a big step” towards a fast and [...]

  • Joachim Splichel House

    Celeb Chef Joachim Splichal Serves Up Classic San Marino Estate

    A lovely Monterey Colonial-style mansion in the genteel, quietly swank community of San Marino has become available with a $10.9 million asking price. Set on a fashionable street in the best neighborhood pocket of town, the 1927 Robert Ainsworth design appears in top-notch shape after a comprehensive update and restoration by the current owner, celebrity [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad