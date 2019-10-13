Filmmaker F. Gary Gray Quietly Buys Calabasas Villa

Although the sale actually transpired several months ago, it’s only now that veteran music video director (“Waterfalls” by TLC, “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast, “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube) turned major-league blockbuster filmmaker (“Friday,” “The Italian Job,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Fate of the Furious”) F. Gary Gray’s stealthy acquisition of a large Tuscan villa-style mansion in the semirural outskirts of Calabasas has become publicly known.

Though the $2.9 million transaction went down off-market, previous listing details and other online resources reveal the house sits on a hilltop lot of more than 2.6 acres, surrounded by open land and the occasional large estate — Will Smith’s titanic compound is just a quick skip away.

Spanning more than 6,500 square feet, the beige two-story structure was built in 2010 by the non-famous seller. Set behind a long gated driveway, the house features a grand double-height foyer, hardwood and stone flooring inside, and a living room festooned with columns, an oversized chandelier and massive fireplace. The kitchen offers an island with granite countertops, copper sinks, built-in wine rack, custom wood cabinetry and the expected collection of high-end Viking and SubZero appliances. Upstairs, the master suite contains a dual-sided fireplace and his/hers walk-in closets.

Connected to the kitchen is an irregularly-shaped family room with a stone fireplace. French doors provide convenient access to the resort-style backyard, equipped with a dark-bottomed pool, a raised spa with waterfall feature, grassy lawns and an outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ. Impressive 180-degree views take in a wide swath of the Santa Monica mountains.

Gray, now in his 50s, continues to own a perfectly ordinary ranch-style abode in the unheralded San Fernando Valley neighborhood of West Hills. Records show that he forked out $210,000 for that 1,300 sq. ft. house, way back in 1999.

On the professional front, the acclaimed director was just 16 when he decided to become a filmmaker. Thirty-four years and one Hollywood Walk of Fame star later, the South L.A. native has set box office records — the films he has directed boast a cumulative gross exceeding $2 billion — and “The Fate of the Furious” ranks as the 18th highest-grossing film of all time.