Eric Dean Seaton Lists Hollywood Hills Home

Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
$2,199,950
2,792 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Prolific television director Eric Dean Seaton, also the creator, writer and publisher of the “Legend of the Mantamaji” graphic novel trilogy and a 2019 Emmy nominee for his directorial efforts on the children-oriented Disney Channel sci-fi series “Mech-X4,” is looking to just about double his money on the sale of a gated home tucked into a secluded vale high in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills that’s been listed at a price so close to $2.2 million it might as well be $2.2 million. Tax records indicate Seaton, whose helmed more than 200 episodes of a slew of hit TV shows, including “Family Reunion,” “Life in Pieces,” “Modern Family” and “Grown-ish,” purchased the property out of foreclosure in 2011, the same year he married his wife, assistant director and former child actress Nicole Swasey Seaton (“Diff’rent Strokes”), for a bit more than $1 million.

Towered over by majestic pine trees and secured behind a high stucco wall and heavy-duty wrought-iron gates, the fully updated 1960s residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in close to 2,800 square feet of space redesigned, per listing descriptions, as a “perfect combination of Hollywood Era Elegance and Modern Amenities.” Some of the notable creature comforts called out in marketing materials include two fireplaces, an indoor/outdoor sound system, a tankless water heater and a comprehensive security system.

With a luminescent, dark-stained hardwood floors, a bow-fronted corner fireplace sheathed in rustic, charcoal flagstone and a couple of skylights that bring in oodles of natural light, the dark-painted combination living/dining room’s several sets of French doors facilitate an effortless transition to the backyard’s leisure and entertainment areas. Fancifully outfitted in gilt-trimmed turquoise lacquer cabinets with a costly collection of up-to-date premium-grade appliances, the kitchen is open to both an informal dining area with backyard access and a cozily proportioned family room that, along with a couple of skylights and an imposing, traditional fireplace, features an eclectic assemblage of iconic furniture, i.e. an Eames lounger, a leather club chair and a Neoclassical-shaped settee sheathed in pale pink slipcovers.

Two guest or family bedrooms, one with French doors to a private patio, share a fairly ordinary, stone-tiled bathroom, while the ample master suite, where the frequently fedora-topped director displays his sprawling collection of hats, includes glitzy, mirror-walled bathroom with a pair of marble vanities. Industry memorabilia hangs on the walls in both a small fitness room and a large office that comfortably incorporates a spacious lounge and a plethora of high-polished bespoke built-ins.

Outside, a partly covered, comfortably furnished and tile-paved dining and lounging patio with built-in grilling station looks out to a small waterfall that tumbles over a pile of stones into a river-rock accented saltwater swimming pool and spa amid a verdant jumble of tropical plantings.

The listing is held by Eddie Bernard and Tina Cossack at Eddie Bernard Realty.

