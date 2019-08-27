×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Anthony Russo Snags the Dynasty Mansion at $12 Million Loss

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
anthonyrusso-house
27 View Gallery
Seller:
Geoffrey Ren
Location:
Pasadena, Calif.
Price:
$15.58 million
Size:
12,720 square feet, 12 beds, 10 baths

Many U.S. real estate watchers gripe about the “overpriced” current market, but there are still decent property deals to be had. Pasadena’s fabled Dynasty mansion is a prime example of sublime residential bang for buck — that is, if one considers any $15 million house a bargain.

Officially christened the Arden Villa but far more commonly known by its soapy nickname, the Dynasty mansion was built in 1913 by acclaimed architectural firm Marston & Van Pelt for railroad heir and mining tycoon William Lennon Jewett. Tucked away in a particularly ritzy corner of Pasadena just steps from the even ritzier city of San Marino, the estate is considered one of the area’s architectural gems, remarkably well-preserved despite some modern interior upgrades and a tumultuous ownership history.

The 106-year-old villa has changed hands many times over the years, suffering through at least two foreclosures and a long period of vacancy. After Jewett’s passing, it eventually came to be owned by finance guru Coleman Morton, a pioneer in the asset management sector, and later by David Zander, a prolific producer of TV commercials.

In the mid-90s, the house was briefly owned by a somewhat shadowy Mainland China-based businessman named Geoffrey Ren, who — according to records — lost the property to foreclosure in 1997. Nonetheless, in May 2013 Ren forked out a whopping $28 million in a highly leveraged off-market deal to buy back the estate, an amount that remains the most ever paid for a home in L.A.’s San Gabriel or San Fernando Valleys.

For unknown reasons, Ren never moved into the property following his 2013 splurge, and the high-maintenance compound has been left vacant in the six years since. Within three years, Ren again defaulted on his mortgage payments, and the house has been in and out of foreclosure since 2017, when it was first put up for sale with a $28 million ask.

With no takers, the home’s asking price quickly sank. This month, with the threat of foreclosure continuing to loom, Ren accepted a lowball $15.58 million offer for the place, a stunning $12.4 million loss for him before realtor fees, maintenance costs and hefty taxes are included.

Despite the discounted amount, the transaction still ranks as one of the biggest deals ever consummated in the Pasadena/San Marino area. And the bargain-minded buyers, records reveal, are prolific Hollywood film director Anthony Russo and his longtime wife Ann. As one half of the Russo brothers directorial team, he is responsible for four of Marvel’s biggest blockbuster films, including “Avengers: Endgame,” the highest-grossing film of all time. The ultra-busy Ohio native — he and his brother Joe helm their own production company, AGBO — is currently adapting “Grimjack” and “Battle of the Planets” for the big screen.

Over the years, Russo’s stately Pasadena mansion has become a veteran filming location for numerous industry productions — TV shows like “Matlock” and “Knight Rider” and films like “Billy Madison” and “Terms of Endearment” among them. But the property is indisputably most famous for its starring role in the 1980s campfest “Dynasty” — it’s the location of Linda Evans and Joan Crawford’s legendary lily pond catfight.

That lily pond still lies on the property, as does a large swimming pool, extensive formal gardens, sculpted hedges, a full-size tennis court and sweeping lawns. The entire compound is completely invisible from the street — a towering gate allows access to a long drive that flows into a formal brick motorcourt. The 10,290 sq. ft. main house, currently painted a dusky shade of tangerine, has nine bedrooms and a total of seven full bathrooms, several fireplaces and hardwood floors. The unstaged interiors show the structure includes formal living and dining spaces, lounges, and a large basement with a wine cellar.

Tucked into the north end of the 3-acre estate — hidden behind tall hedges and accessible via its own private driveway — is a nearly 2,500 sq. ft. guesthouse with three additional beds and baths, a second swimming pool, and a two-car garage plus a secondary motorcourt for household staff or guests.

Despite the property’s long-vacant status, it doesn’t appear the place needs substantial work. Despite the foreclosure, Ren maintained the premises. In photos, the grounds are still exquisitely manicured and the residences themselves look to be in decent shape.

Nestled into L.A.’s oft-overlooked San Gabriel Valley, Pasadena isn’t exactly celebrity central — though famous folks like Meryl Streep, Kristen Wiig, Oscar De La Hoya and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi do call it home. But the Russos already have a well-documented affinity for this leafy part of town and its historic architecture. Last year, they forked out $5.8 million for another Pasadena house, the so-called “Cordelia Culbertson House” designed by venerated architects Greene & Greene. Located just a quick jog away from their new $15 million abode, their other landmark estate has seven bedrooms in more than 8,000 square feet of living space.

Nick Cacarnakis and Jack Chang of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices jointly held the listing.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Anthony Russo House Pasadena

    'Avengers: Endgame' Director Anthony Russo Snags the Dynasty Mansion at $12 Million Loss

    Many U.S. real estate watchers gripe about the “overpriced” current market, but there are still decent property deals to be had. Pasadena’s fabled Dynasty mansion is a prime example of sublime residential bang for buck — that is, if one considers any $15 million house a bargain. Officially christened the Arden Villa but far more [...]

  • Zooey Deschanel House

    Zooey Deschanel Sells Her Old House in Manhattan Beach

    After more than a year on the market and a series of declining prices that started out at an in-hindsight too rosy $5.25 million, “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and indie film producer Jacob Pechenik have sold their old house, a family-sized Cape Cod inspired residence in affluent Manhattan Beach, Calif., for $4.7 million. Unfortunately [...]

  • Kevin Nealon House

    Kevin Nealon Snags New Villa in Pacific Palisades

    “Man With a Plan” star Kevin Nealon has splashed out almost $4.4 million for a brand-new residence in a ritzy if arguably somewhat far-flung area of L.A.’s Pacific Palisades. Situated on about one-third of an acre with a Mediterranean exterior and a bright, clean-lined contemporary interior, the just about 5,500 sq. ft. residence has five [...]

  • Sidney Kimmel Condo

    Sidney Kimmel Slashes Price on New York Condo

    The palatial New York City apartment of nonagenarian billionaire apparel magnate and film financier Sidney Kimmel has been priced at a still eye-popping $29.5 million after it first came up for sale late in 2018, amid a deluge of publicity, with an aggressive asking price of $39.5 million. Even with the titanic $10 million price [...]

  • Kaley Cuoco Mansion

    Kaley Cuoco Adjusts Price of Glam L.A. Mansion

    Kaley Cuoco is so eager to sell her glamorously appointed mansion in L.A.’s Valley neighborhood of Tarzana that the “Big Bang Theory” alum is willing to endure a loss of more than $600,000 on the celeb-pedigreed suburban spread she scooped up in 2014 for $5.5 million from Khloé Kardashian. After an elephantine $1 million reduction, [...]

  • Ron Meyer Finds Tech Billionaire Buyer

    Ron Meyer's $125 Million Malibu House Sells to Tech Billionaire

    Even as recession fears continue to plague an increasingly volatile U.S. stock market and high-end real estate transactions grow sluggish, several Los Angeles residential mega-deals have nonetheless been recorded this summer — all neatly in a row. Up in this “unicorn” category’s rarefied air, Uber’s Garrett Camp and Eliza Nguyen paid $72.5 million for a [...]

  • Eric Roth House Santa Monica

    'A Star Is Born' Writer Eric Roth Settles in Santa Monica

    A family-sized home in a particularly lovely and leafy part of Santa Monica recently transferred for $4.4 million, and the new owner is multi-time Academy Award nominee Eric Roth, the prolific writer whose screenplays for “Forrest Gump,” “The Insider,” “Munich,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and “A Star Is Born,” respectively, have earned him [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad