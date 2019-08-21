×

WWE’s The Miz Picks $6.4 Million Thousand Oaks Mansion

Location:
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$6.4 million
Size:
10,400 square feet, 6 beds, 9 baths

A plus-sized manor house in the decidedly posh — if somewhat far-flung — Thousand Oaks, Calif., enclave of North Ranch Estates was “sold before processing” earlier this week, and the proud new owners are veteran reality TV and WWE Raw stars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife Maryse Mizanin, records reveal.

The colorful couple, who currently star in the high-octane “Miz & Mrs.” USA Network reality show, have also apparently been cashing some very substantial WWE paychecks — the Mizanins forked out a hefty $6.4 million for the portly mansion, according to the MLS.

Built in 2001, the liberally pastiched neoclassical English Manor-style house weighs in at a whopping 10,400 square feet of living space with six beds and nine baths, and was sold by a non-famous couple who purchased the property just over a year ago — in April 2018 — for exactly $6 million.

Exuberantly described in marketing materials as a “world class landmark estate,” the 1.27-acre estate is completely gated — despite its location within a guard-gated community — and includes garage parking for up to eight luxury vehicles. There are scenic mountain and golf fairway views from the front yard, and a grand entryway that opens to a foyer with an eye-catching crystal chandelier and double staircase.

An eat-in kitchen with expensive stainless appliances conveniently spills out to both a breakfast nook and a wet bar- and fireplace-equipped family room. Elsewhere there’s a nine-seat movie theater, a wood-paneled billiards room, formal dining room with fireplace, and a gilt-trimmed living room with yet another fireplace — this one so gigantic that two adult humans could easily stand inside it, no contortionist maneuvers necessary.

The lavish master bedroom has a sitting area and writing desk arranged around a fireplace, while the master bath has dual vanities and built-in soaking tub with mountain views. There are five other bedrooms, all of them ensuite, while other interior amenities include an office and a wine cellar/closet.

Outdoors, the estate’s grounds include expansive formal lawns, gardens and sculpted hedgerows, a stone fountain, a pool/spa combo with glitzy waterfall features, two separate shaded lanais and a loggia for multiple al fresco dining options, a full kitchen with bar, and an extra-large outdoor fireplace. Meanwhile, the detached two-story guesthouse is currently outfitted with a bedroom, an office, and a private art studio.

North Ranch Estates, while technically located within the Thousand Oaks city limits, is but a quick jaunt of charming Westlake Village, with its variety of trendy shops and bountiful parks. While most of the community’s other residents are not famous — the majority are wealthy but low-profile businesspeople, doctors, lawyers and the like — the Mizanins do sport at least one famous new neighbor: NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, who bunks up in a $7.5 million mansion just around the corner from their new digs.

Mizanin has a long, well-documented relationship with reality television, having made his small screen debut on “The Real World” back in 2001. From there, he appeared on a plethora of other MTV shows — many of them “Real World” spinoffs — won an episode of “Fear Factor,” and has now become one of the top ten most prolific pay-per-view performers in WWE history.

Back in late 2017, the Mizanins paid $2.35 million for a vaguely faux-Mediterranean mansion in Austin, Texas, that was sold last month for about $2.64 million, according to the local MLS. And from 2012 until last sold, the pair also owned a house in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon; the quasi-Tuscan mini-estate fetched them just over $3 million from a non-famous married couple.

Jordan Cohen of Re/Max had both sides of the Thousand Oaks deal.

