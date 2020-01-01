Shaun White Sells $11.8 Million Malibu House to Neighbor

Perennially itchy-footed Olympian Shaun White has wrapped up 2019 by skating out of his scenic Malibu spread, selling the ranch-style Point Dume abode for $11.8 million in a deal inked off-market. That’s a decent return for the three-time gold medalist, who bought the place six years ago from “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss for just a smidgen under $9 million. Over the past few summers, the house has been leased out to high-profile clientele — including once to fellow Malibu resident Frank Ocean and his mother, skincare entrepreneur Katonya Breaux.

The home’s new owner, however, is not a Hollywood celebrity but rather Wisconsin-based businessman Jeff Yabuki, the longtime CEO of Fiserv, a $17 billion global giant in the world of financial services tech providers. Yabuki is not new to Malibu; in fact, he owns a second Point Dume house — purchased for $8.5 million in 2016 — that’s just three doors away from his new $11.8 million ranch.

Despite being only 33 years old, White is enormously wealthy and has already owned more than a dozen property across the country, from ski chalets in snowy Park City, Utah to luxury apartments in New York City to the pricey bungalows on the sandy beaches of Carlsbad, Calif. and up in Malibu. He can afford that sort of portfolio, of course, thanks to his plethora of lucrative sponsorship deals — Target, Red Bull, Oakley and American Express have been just some of his many partners.

Popular on Variety

As for the just-sold Malibu property, the blufftop lot spans more than an acre of land on one of Point Dume’s best streets, with unobstructed westward views of the Pacific Ocean. Behind gates and tall hedges, the driveway slopes down to a spacious front yard with a large grassy area, a firepit surrounded by a stone terrace and a freestanding cabana.

Chocolate-colored hardwood floors run throughout the modest main house, a renovated 1950s traditional that spans less than 2,200 square feet of living space. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, however, the interiors are sun-drenched and undeniably swank: there’s an upgraded kitchen with a glass-fronted SubZero refrigerator and a vintage range, a family room with direct access to an ocean-view deck, and a living room with fireplace.

Unusually, the home’s master suite is in its own detached facility, accessed via a separate, private entrance. Like the main house, it also offers walls of glass with powerful sunset views.

Astute real estate watchers may recall that this was not White’s only Malibu home; he also still owns the property immediately next door, acquired in 2016 for $10.8 million. That place came up for sale earlier this year, asking $12.75 million, though it has since been delisted and does not appear to have sold — or if it has, the transaction has yet to be officially recorded.

In any case, the superstar athlete has multiple other residential options. He still holds the deeds for two Hollywood Hills homes — one valued at $3.75 million, the other at $1.6 million — and he continues to own a stylish penthouse in Manhattan’s East Village, currently for sale with a $2.95 million pricetag.