Reggie Bush Buys $5.65 Million Encino Mansion

Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.65 million
Size:
8,750 square feet, 6 beds, 8 baths

The increasingly posh Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino has lately been ensnaring wealthy celebrities from across the demographic spectrum. Guns ‘N Roses rocker Slash strums his guitar in a $6.2 million Encino mansion, NBA star Tristan Thompson recently plunked down $6.5 million for a fancy estate, and earlier this month “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Dorit Kemsley also coughed up $6.5 million for a brand-new modern farmhouse in an off-market deal.

And after barely a month on the market, another brand-new Encino abode has just sold, this one for $5.65 million — nearly the full asking price. The famous new owner is Reggie Bush, the now-retired All-Pro football player who won 2010’s Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints and now toils as an analyst on Fox’s new pregame show “Big Noon Kickoff.”

During his 11-year pro career, Bush played for five NFL teams including the Saints and Miami Dolphins, though he may be best-known to pop culture-obsessed readers for his high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian West in the late aughts, prior to her second and third marriage and his marriage to professional dancer Lilit Avagyan.

Built by a local developer, Bush’s “Modern Cape Cod” Encino mansion — per the listing — features a portly 8,750 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, all of them ensuite. There’s a three-car garage plus ample additional off-street parking in the motorcourt out front.

Guests will be impressed by the enormous foyer, with its double-height ceilings and views directly through the home’s innards to the backyard swimming pool. A temperature-controlled wine room provides a glitzy contrast to the earth-toned hardwood floors, and there’s a nearby wet bar in the not-particularly-formal living room for boozy libations.

The living room connects to the dining area, which sports floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the room with light. Catty-corner to that lies the massive kitchen, which packs in top-of-the-line stainless appliances and two islands, both with marble (or marble lookalike) countertops. The lavish family room features a fireplace and convenient pocket doors that provide easy access to the mini-estate’s grounds.

Also on the ground floor are a games room, home theater, and maid’s quarters. The remaining five suites are upstairs, including the five-star master retreat, which has a baronial bedroom with fireplace, a private sitting room, and a bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub and dual rainfall showerheads. There’s also a private outdoor balcony that overlooks the backyard, which is itself packed with amenities including a half-court sports court with basketball hoop, swimmer’s pool and spa, outdoor kitchen with BBQ and seating area, and a four-hole putting green.

The .45-acre property is on a quiet street just off a major traffic thoroughfare and thus lies a convenient walking distance to a wide variety of restaurants and shopping destinations. Naturally, the entire estate is walled, gated, and secured with a high-tech alarm and surveillance system.

Last week, mere days after closing on his swank new Encino spread, Bush listed his former home in the pricey Westside neighborhood of Pacific Palisades with a $10 million asking price. The 7,500 sq. ft., strikingly contemporary mansion is not quite as family-friendly as his new San Fernando Valley digs, but features ocean views, walls of glass and all the requisite luxury amenities — a home theater, wine cellar, home gym and infinity-edged swimming pool among them. 

And way back in 2007, when he was still in his early 20s, Bush paid $4.7 million for a contemporary Hollywood Hills “starter house” with long views that soar to the Pacific Ocean. In 2014, that place — which he shared with his Kardashian ex-flame — was sold for $5.7 million to its current owner, former diplomat Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva, the younger daughter of Uzbekistan’s late dictator Islam Karimov. Karimova-Tillyaeva, who also owns a $32 million Beverly Hills megamansion, uses the former Bush abode as a high-priced rental income property.

Brian Pane of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty held the Encino listing; Jordan Cohen of Re/Max Olson & Associates repped Bush.

