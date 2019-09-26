×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul George Drops $16 Million on DeAndre Jordan’s Former L.A. Home

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
paul-george-house
25 View Gallery
Seller:
Curtis Macnguyen
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$16.1 million
Size:
10,014 square feet, 7 beds, 10 baths

Though NBA superstar Paul “PG-13” George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers less than two months ago, the Palmdale, Calif. native and his longtime partner Daniela Rajic apparently like the West Coast so much that they’re already upgrading their local residential circumstances. Records reveal George has forked out nearly $16.1 million for a three-story, elevator-equipped mansion in Pacific Palisades, on L.A.’s spectacularly pricey Westside.

As it turns out, the Palisades manse in question sports a celebrity pedigree. Despite being built only five years ago — in late 2014 — the house has already changed hands thrice. Back in late 2015, fellow NBA superstar and former Clipper DeAndre Jordan shelled out $12.7 million for the then-brand-new property, though he lived there for less than six months before putting it up for sale and eventually dumping the oversized abode at a million-dollar loss to local hedge funder Curtis Macnguyen.

More Dirt

While it’s not clear if Macnguyen — who owns a portfolio of other expensive L.A. homes — ever moved into the luxurious structure, he realized a hefty $4.3 million profit before taxes and realtor fees after flipping the estate to George in an off-market deal earlier this month.

Constructed on speculation by noted developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate Properties, the Cape Cod-style behemoth sits in the ultra-coveted Riviera neighborhood pocket and features more than 10,000 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms and ten baths. Inside, the home boasts a blend of contemporary and traditional touches that include well-proportioned formal living and dining rooms, a temperature-controlled wine room and eye-popping walls of disappearing glass Fleetwood sliders.

A soaring ceiling and gracefully sweeping staircase in the foyer set the tone for the remainder of the house, which also includes an open floorplan, detailed wood paneling, coffered ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The hedonistic master suite has a sitting area, spa-like master bath and a private balcony with sweeping vistas that stretch to the Pacific Ocean. The patio also directly overlooks the mini-estate’s backyard, which features a putting green, swimmer’s pool with waterfall feature, an outdoor kitchen and half-court basketball court.

The subterranean lower level includes an old-world inspired home theater with tiered seating and abundant wood paneling, a games room/lounge and an indoor spa area with a second pool, gym, and plenty of space for massage tables.

Of course, this is hardly George’s first turn on the L.A. real estate rodeo. Back in July 2016, while still signed to the Indiana Pacers, he forked out $7.4 million for a warehouse-sized mansion out in the star-studded neighborhood of Hidden Hills. Despite being significantly cheaper than his new Palisades digs, that San Fernando Valley colossus weighs in with a substantially larger 16,000 square feet of living space and also includes an outdoor basketball court. Some of his nearby Hidden Hills neighbors include several members of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, Drake, Howie Mandel and Vin Scully, who happens to live immediately next door.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Paul George House Pacific Palisades

    Paul George Drops $16 Million on DeAndre Jordan's Former L.A. Home

    Though NBA superstar Paul “PG-13” George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers less than two months ago, the Palmdale, Calif. native and his longtime partner Daniela Rajic apparently like the West Coast so much that they’re already upgrading their local residential circumstances. Records reveal George has forked out nearly $16.1 million for a three-story, [...]

  • Megan Ellison House

    Megan Ellison Seeks Buyer for L.A.'s Van Griffith Estate

    An historic, showbiz-pedigreed estate nestled up against Griffith Park in L.A.’s Los Feliz area, owned by Megan Ellison, has popped up for sale at $8.5 million. The powerhouse film producer, whose once high-flying Annapurna Pictures staved off bankruptcy earlier this year with a last-minute restructuring of $200 million in debt, acquired the Spanish-style spread just [...]

  • Adam Carolla House

    Adam Carolla Sells in La Cañada Flintridge

    Comedian, radio personality and pioneering podcaster Adam Carolla has had a busy year buying and selling several multimillion-dollar residential properties in La Cañada Flintridge, a mostly uncelebrated and discreetly wealthy suburb about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Most recently, after a year on the market at declining prices that started close to $3.5 [...]

  • Ian Somerhalder House

    Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed List Venice Contemporary

    Pre-teen model-turned-beau-hunk star of “Lost” and “The Vampire Diaries” Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, co-writer and co-star of the provocative 2003 teen drama “Thirteen,” have hung a just shy of $3.5 million price tag on an ultra-contemporary home in a prime Venice neighborhood in Los Angeles. They bought the two-story industrial-inspired house just over four [...]

  • Jason Winer Housse

    Elon Musk Sells One of Many L.A. Homes

    Serial tech entrepreneur and billionaire investor Elon Musk has sold one of his many residential properties in Los Angeles for a bit more than $3.9 million. An in-the-know real estate source swears the new owners of the striking Brentwood architectural are prolific film and television director/producer Jason Winer and actress Jackie Seiden. However, a representative [...]

  • Ne-Yo House

    Ne-Yo Lists Family-Sized Sherman Oaks Home

    Shaffer Smith, better known as mononymic music industry polyglot Ne-Yo, has hung a $2 million price tag on a family-sized house on an unassuming street in an unpretentious if not exactly inexpensive Sherman Oaks, Calif., neighborhood. The three-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter and fedora aficionado, also a judge on Jennifer’s Lopez’s 2019 Emmy nominated competition [...]

  • James Valentine House

    Maroon 5 Guitarist James Valentine Buys From Super-Producer Dana Brunetti

    Powerhouse film and television producer Dana Brunetti sold his showbiz pedigreed home in L.A.’s exclusive Toluca Lake community for $6.4 million, notably above its $6.25 million price tag, and the new owner is Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine. Brunetti, whose many credits include “House of Cards,” “Captain Phillips” and the racy “Fifty Shades” franchise, turned [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad