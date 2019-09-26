Paul George Drops $16 Million on DeAndre Jordan’s Former L.A. Home

Though NBA superstar Paul “PG-13” George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers less than two months ago, the Palmdale, Calif. native and his longtime partner Daniela Rajic apparently like the West Coast so much that they’re already upgrading their local residential circumstances. Records reveal George has forked out nearly $16.1 million for a three-story, elevator-equipped mansion in Pacific Palisades, on L.A.’s spectacularly pricey Westside.

As it turns out, the Palisades manse in question sports a celebrity pedigree. Despite being built only five years ago — in late 2014 — the house has already changed hands thrice. Back in late 2015, fellow NBA superstar and former Clipper DeAndre Jordan shelled out $12.7 million for the then-brand-new property, though he lived there for less than six months before putting it up for sale and eventually dumping the oversized abode at a million-dollar loss to local hedge funder Curtis Macnguyen.

While it’s not clear if Macnguyen — who owns a portfolio of other expensive L.A. homes — ever moved into the luxurious structure, he realized a hefty $4.3 million profit before taxes and realtor fees after flipping the estate to George in an off-market deal earlier this month.

Constructed on speculation by noted developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate Properties, the Cape Cod-style behemoth sits in the ultra-coveted Riviera neighborhood pocket and features more than 10,000 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms and ten baths. Inside, the home boasts a blend of contemporary and traditional touches that include well-proportioned formal living and dining rooms, a temperature-controlled wine room and eye-popping walls of disappearing glass Fleetwood sliders.

A soaring ceiling and gracefully sweeping staircase in the foyer set the tone for the remainder of the house, which also includes an open floorplan, detailed wood paneling, coffered ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The hedonistic master suite has a sitting area, spa-like master bath and a private balcony with sweeping vistas that stretch to the Pacific Ocean. The patio also directly overlooks the mini-estate’s backyard, which features a putting green, swimmer’s pool with waterfall feature, an outdoor kitchen and half-court basketball court.

The subterranean lower level includes an old-world inspired home theater with tiered seating and abundant wood paneling, a games room/lounge and an indoor spa area with a second pool, gym, and plenty of space for massage tables.

Of course, this is hardly George’s first turn on the L.A. real estate rodeo. Back in July 2016, while still signed to the Indiana Pacers, he forked out $7.4 million for a warehouse-sized mansion out in the star-studded neighborhood of Hidden Hills. Despite being significantly cheaper than his new Palisades digs, that San Fernando Valley colossus weighs in with a substantially larger 16,000 square feet of living space and also includes an outdoor basketball court. Some of his nearby Hidden Hills neighbors include several members of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, Drake, Howie Mandel and Vin Scully, who happens to live immediately next door.