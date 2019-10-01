×
Naomi Osaka Pays $6.9 Million for Nick Jonas’s Beverly Hills House

Seller:
Nick Jonas
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.91 million
Size:
4,129 square feet, 5 beds, 4.5 baths

Back in early August, TMZ revealed that pop music crooner-turned-budding actor Nick Jonas quietly sold his chic Los Angeles home in a totally off-market deal, barely a year after famously purchasing the property shortly prior to his engagement and subsequent nuptials to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

Records show Jonas originally paid $6.5 million and flipped the house for about $6.9 million, so he likely took a slight financial loss after taxes and hefty realtor fees. Located high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, in a semi-remote corner of the L.A. neighborhood known as Beverly Hills Post Office, his former Benedict Canyon-area residence sits on a ridge overlooking the surrounding peaks.

What was not revealed, however, is that the buyer of Jonas’s house — whose identity was shielded behind a mysterious corporate entity — is also a celebrity. She is Naomi Osaka, the 21-year-old tennis wunderkind who represents Japan and is currently ranked world #4 in women’s singles. Osaka, who was born in Japan, raised in Florida and holds dual citizenship, is the reigning Australian Open champion. She famously — and emotionally — defeated Serena Williams in the US Open last year, becoming the first Japanese player to ever win a Grand Slam.

Originally constructed in an architecturally ambiguous style, the 1965-built Jonas-cum-Osaka pad was completely overhauled in 2015 by L.A. nightlife entrepreneur Jason Lev, who — with the help of architecture firm SPACE International and the design team at Ground Up LA — transformed the formerly forgettable structure into a slickly minimalist residence evocative of the best in midcentury modern design.

Inside, the home is blessedly free of excess glitz and chintz, though the crisply-lined decor never feels too austere or clinical in the way other boxy contemporary often can. Decadent Machiche hardwood adorns many of the walls and satisfyingly contrasts with the white oak floors; in the expansive great room, an eye-catching hematite fireplace and formal dining area are visually enhanced by the vast open space the elevated clerestory roof and walls of glass afford.

Other interesting rooms in the 4,000+ sq. ft. structure include a devotedly minimalist kitchen that is nothing if not Case Study House-esque. Then there’s a library/family room combo –hidden behind the great room — that includes both bookshelves and a giant flatscreen TV, plus a master suite with canyon views and spa-like bathroom.

At the far rear of the property is a separate, two-story guesthouse conveniently accessed by a covered walkway. Within that compact building is a bedroom suite suitable for guests or staff, an office and private gym space with backyard views.

Speaking of the yard, the house is sited on a sloped hillside lot, so outdoor space is naturally somewhat limited. To counterbalance that, Lev and his team installed a massive wooden deck cantilevered over the valley below — the property is now equipped with a grassy lawn, plenty of terrace space for sunbathing, and a infinity pool with spa.

Naturally, the entire lot is also walled and camera-secured for celeb-style privacy. The Nissan GT-R NISMO-driving Osaka will surely appreciate the home’s two-car garage, which is protected by a tall, oil-rubbed wooden driveway gate for discreet vehicular entry and exit.

Last year, Jonas and his older brother Joe sold their shared Sherman Oaks bachelor pad for $3.7 million — the exact same price they paid — to prolific TV writer Lukas Reiter. And though it doesn’t appear Chopra and Jonas have yet purchased a new L.A. home, they’re allegedly out mansion-shopping in the $20 million range, according to TMZ. Apparently the married life is treating their plush pocketbooks well.

