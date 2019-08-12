×

Mike Trout Swings Into $9 Million Newport Beach Mansion

By

Location:
Newport Beach, Calif.
Price:
$9.15 million
Size:
9,000 square feet, 6 beds, 8 baths

Fresh off signing history’s most lucrative sports contract, Mike Trout has scored a very personal home run of sorts, albeit one accomplished well away from the baseball playing field. Yes, MLB’s $426 million man is setting down real estate roots near his longtime professional base, having sliced out $9.15 million on what is apparently his very first mansion purchase ever. But don’t call it a starter home. Unsurprisingly, the property is located deep behind Southern California’s Orange Curtain in fancy Newport Beach, roughly 30 minutes by car to Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Situated on a high knoll in the so-called Harbor Ridge guard-gated community deep within inland Newport, the vaguely neoclassical Tudor-esque but mostly architecturally ambiguous house spans approximately 9,000 square feet of living space spread across three floors.

Described in marketing materials as a “breathtaking estate” and originally built in 1982, the plus-sized structure was radically renovated and modernized by the prior owner, who wisely incorporated lavish, buyer-attracting creature comforts into the place; these include an elevator servicing all three levels, rows of French doors opening to outdoor patios, and a built-in backyard doggie bath for the Trout family pooch(es).

Trout and wife Jessica will surely appreciate the three-car garage and spacious motor-court, and their guests will be suitably wowed by the glassy custom front doors opening into an enormous foyer with soaring, double-height ceilings. Medium-brown hardwood floors offset the mostly neutral interior decor and flow into the living room — with its chunky unvarnished ceiling beams and massive fireplace — and the gourmet kitchen with attached family room.

Other interior spaces include a games area with wet bar, a formal dining room with sweeping views toward the ocean, and a second family room/lounge on the lower level. There are six bedrooms on the premises, including four family/guest suites on the upper level. Somewhat unusually, the home’s master suite is on the main floor, albeit hidden away in its own private wing. There are his/hers walk-in closets and a sumptuous shared master bath with soaking tub and party-sized shower with dual rainfall showerheads.

Though the backyard isn’t particularly huge, it does include a hefty list of amenities — a dark-bottomed swimming pool and oversized spa, covered lanai for outdoor living, stone terraces for sunbathing, a built-in BBQ, and two wee patches of grassy lawn. And then there’s the private “viewing deck” off the master retreat, where the Trouts will enjoy another in-ground spa and distant views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, and — on a clear day — the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Gigi Thomas of Compass held the listing; Celeste Gilles of Villa Real Estate repped Trout.

