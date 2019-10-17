Michael Jordan Lists Park City Mansion at $7.5 Million

MBasketball legend, badass businessman and property gossip column veteran Michael Jordan has hung a $7.5 million price tag on a rustic-modern mansion on the rugged and ritzy northern outskirts of Park City, Utah. According to listings held by Jake Doilney and Charlie Taylor of The Agency in Park City, the furniture is available separately.

Property records aren’t clear exactly when the 6’6”, six-time NBA champion purchased the stone, steel, copper and glass architectural extravaganza, or how much he paid for the not quite four acre spread. Perched high on a hillside at the end of a long, S-shaped driveway, the showy, multilevel showstopper sprawls over roughly 9,600 square feet with five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. Finished with bamboo flooring, Italian marble, geometric stained glass and cabinets crafted of Swiss Pearwood and ebony Macassar veneers, interior spaces feature five fireplaces, soaring cathedral ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and at least one winding staircase. There’s also parking for up to five cars in heated garages with glass-fronted doors.

A capacious, double-height great room with massive, stone-tiled fireplace looks out through a gigantic wall of windows toward the Wastach Mountains over the manicured greens of the swanky Glenwild Golf Course. Completely open to the main living and dining areas, the spacious gourmet kitchen — one of two in the house — features two curvaceous islands, while a lofted office, under a dramatically back-lit barrel-vaulted ceiling, hangs over the living/dining space with a sinuous glass-floored walkway.

Myriad indoor leisure and recreation amenities include several dens and casual lounges, a screening room with stadium seating, a walk-in wine cellar and tasting area, a mirror-walled gym and a golf simulation room. Outside, there are stunning, Pine-framed cross-valley views from the dark-bottom infinity edge swimming pool and one of the several vast terraces is fitted with a built-in grill, fireplace and outdoor television.

The superrich former Chicago Bulls shooting guard, who is expected to haul in nearly $150 million in 2019 from various investments and endorsements and presides over a nearly $2 billion fortune, the bulk of which derives from his principal ownership of the Charlotte Hornets basketball franchise, has long and famously maintained an eye-popping portfolio of outsized mansions. He custom-built a not quite 27,000 square foot home inside the exclusive guarded gates of the Bears Club in Jupiter, Florida; His more than 32,000 square foot contemporary mega-mansion on seven landscaped acres in Highland Park, Ill., came up for sale in 2012 with a wild-eyed $29 million price tag and remains for sale all these years later at a bit under $15 million; In 2013 he shelled out $2.8 million for an opulent, more than 12,000 square foot lake-front mansion in Cornelius, North Carolina; And in 2010, the same year he acquired a controlling interest in the Hornets, he dropped more than $3.1 million on a 7,000 square foot penthouse in downtown Charlotte.