L.A. Rams Tackle Andrew Whitworth Scores Thousand Oaks Mansion

The regular pro football season doesn’t start until next week, but L.A. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is kicking things off early, so to speak, with a $6 million mansion score in the affluent Lake Sherwood area of Thousand Oaks, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

Located in the posh guard-gated community at the exclusive Sherwood Country Club — where initiation fees reportedly top $160,000 — the new Whitworth estate sits on a one-acre flat corner lot and includes all the deluxe amenities befitting a suburban L.A. mansion.

Originally built in 1996, the Cape Cod-inspired Traditional was long owned by a non-famous couple, though records show the property has changed hands thrice in the past year. In early 2018, it was sold for exactly $4 million to a local businesswoman who flipped it just four months later for $5.3 million to a local developer. The developer then gave the property a cosmetic facelift in the form of upgraded contemporary decor, before flipping it to Whitworth and his wife Melissa this month for just over the aforementioned $6 million.

The sprawling, mostly single-story mansion weighs in with more than 10,000 square feet of living space. Within those walls are a fireplace-equipped great room inspired by acclaimed interior designer Windsor Smith, per the listing, and an opulent formal dining room with a crystal chandelier.

The home’s eat-in kitchen is done up in the trendy “modern farmhouse” style and includes high-end appliances and Ralph Lauren lighting fixtures. Rows of French doors provide easy access to the outdoor gardens, and a light-filled library has ample bookshelves and a fireplace.

There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in the main mansion, plus an additional bedroom suite in the attached guest house, which is best suited for live-in staff. The downstairs master suite features a calming neutral color palette, fireplace, and large windows with garden views. According to the listing, there’s also an upstairs “entertainment loft” — it’s more like a finished attic, really — with plenty of room for movie and game nights.

A red brick edging encircles the rectangular swimming pool, which includes a wee inset spa. Other outdoor amenities include a covered loggia with outdoor kitchen, formal gardens, large lawns, a lighted sports court, and tall hedgerows for privacy from neighbors.

Speaking of the neighbors, Thousand Oaks has — despite its somewhat far-flung location — become a haven for privacy-seeking celebrities. Other folks in the immediate vicinity include Britney Spears, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Foxx, Tom Selleck, and WWE’s The Miz — just to name a few.

Nicole Van Parys of Engel & Voelkers held the listing; Team Nicki and Karen of Compass repped the Whitworths.