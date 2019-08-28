×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

L.A. Rams Tackle Andrew Whitworth Scores Thousand Oaks Mansion

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
andrew-whitworth-house
18 View Gallery
Location:
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$6.05 million
Size:
10,090 square feet, 8 beds, 9 baths

The regular pro football season doesn’t start until next week, but L.A. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is kicking things off early, so to speak, with a $6 million mansion score in the affluent Lake Sherwood area of Thousand Oaks, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

Located in the posh guard-gated community at the exclusive Sherwood Country Club — where initiation fees reportedly top $160,000 — the new Whitworth estate sits on a one-acre flat corner lot and includes all the deluxe amenities befitting a suburban L.A. mansion.

Originally built in 1996, the Cape Cod-inspired Traditional was long owned by a non-famous couple, though records show the property has changed hands thrice in the past year. In early 2018, it was sold for exactly $4 million to a local businesswoman who flipped it just four months later for $5.3 million to a local developer. The developer then gave the property a cosmetic facelift in the form of upgraded contemporary decor, before flipping it to Whitworth and his wife Melissa this month for just over the aforementioned $6 million.

The sprawling, mostly single-story mansion weighs in with more than 10,000 square feet of living space. Within those walls are a fireplace-equipped great room inspired by acclaimed interior designer Windsor Smith, per the listing, and an opulent formal dining room with a crystal chandelier.

The home’s eat-in kitchen is done up in the trendy “modern farmhouse” style and includes high-end appliances and Ralph Lauren lighting fixtures. Rows of French doors provide easy access to the outdoor gardens, and a light-filled library has ample bookshelves and a fireplace.

There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in the main mansion, plus an additional bedroom suite in the attached guest house, which is best suited for live-in staff. The downstairs master suite features a calming neutral color palette, fireplace, and large windows with garden views. According to the listing, there’s also an upstairs “entertainment loft” — it’s more like a finished attic, really — with plenty of room for movie and game nights.

A red brick edging encircles the rectangular swimming pool, which includes a wee inset spa. Other outdoor amenities include a covered loggia with outdoor kitchen, formal gardens, large lawns, a lighted sports court, and tall hedgerows for privacy from neighbors.

Speaking of the neighbors, Thousand Oaks has — despite its somewhat far-flung location — become a haven for privacy-seeking celebrities. Other folks in the immediate vicinity include Britney Spears, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Foxx, Tom Selleck, and WWE’s The Miz — just to name a few.

Nicole Van Parys of Engel & Voelkers held the listing; Team Nicki and Karen of Compass repped the Whitworths.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Andrew Whitworth House Thousand Oaks

    L.A. Rams Tackle Andrew Whitworth Scores Thousand Oaks Mansion

    The regular pro football season doesn’t start until next week, but L.A. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is kicking things off early, so to speak, with a $6 million mansion score in the affluent Lake Sherwood area of Thousand Oaks, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles. Located in the posh guard-gated community at the [...]

  • Robert Herjavec House

    'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec Faces Sharp Loss in the Hollywood Hills

    Canadian entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec is known for his business acumen, but he isn’t faring so well on the real estate front. The Herjavec Group founder and CEO is so motivated to unload his Hollywood Hills home that he’s now willing to take a six-figure loss on the premises. Scarcely two years [...]

  • Mary J. Blige House

    Mary J. Blige Puts Second New Jersey House Up for Sale

    Mary J. Blige put her costly marriage drama in the rearview mirror with her tabloid-tracked 2018 divorce from former husband/manager Kendu Isaacs, whom she’s publicly called a “con-artist,” but the nine-time Grammy winning hip-hop legend and two-time Oscar nominee for the 2017 film “Mudbound” still has some multimillion dollar real estate matters to sort out, [...]

  • Anthony Russo House Pasadena

    'Avengers: Endgame' Director Anthony Russo Snags the Dynasty Mansion at $12 Million Loss

    Many U.S. real estate watchers gripe about the “overpriced” current market, but there are still decent property deals to be had. Pasadena’s fabled Dynasty mansion is a prime example of sublime residential bang for buck — that is, if one considers any $15 million house a bargain. Officially christened the Arden Villa but far more [...]

  • Zooey Deschanel House

    Zooey Deschanel Sells Her Old House in Manhattan Beach

    After more than a year on the market and a series of declining prices that started out at an in-hindsight too rosy $5.25 million, “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and indie film producer Jacob Pechenik have sold their old house, a family-sized Cape Cod inspired residence in affluent Manhattan Beach, Calif., for $4.7 million. Unfortunately [...]

  • Kevin Nealon House

    Kevin Nealon Snags New Villa in Pacific Palisades

    “Man With a Plan” star Kevin Nealon has splashed out almost $4.4 million for a brand-new residence in a ritzy if arguably somewhat far-flung area of L.A.’s Pacific Palisades. Situated on about one-third of an acre with a Mediterranean exterior and a bright, clean-lined contemporary interior, the just about 5,500 sq. ft. residence has five [...]

  • Sidney Kimmel Condo

    Sidney Kimmel Slashes Price on New York Condo

    The palatial New York City apartment of nonagenarian billionaire apparel magnate and film financier Sidney Kimmel has been priced at a still eye-popping $29.5 million after it first came up for sale late in 2018, amid a deluge of publicity, with an aggressive asking price of $39.5 million. Even with the titanic $10 million price [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad