Clippers Star Ivica Zubac Buys Snazzy Modern Home

Though he’s barely old enough to legally drink, professional dribbler Ivica Zubac recently signed a $28 million deal with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, becoming the youngest, greenest player in their lineup and debuting to great expectations as the team’s starting center. Thus, just before the upcoming season kicks off, he’s stashed some of that cash away into real estate, having shelled out just over $3.1 million for his very first home.

Unsurprisingly, the seven-foot-one Croatian baller has selected a house with exceptionally high ceilings. Located in L.A.’s densely populated, increasingly expensive Mar Vista neighborhood — just east of Venice and west of the 405 —  the structure was originally built in 1955 as a modest, architecturally undistinguished abode but was radically expanded and redone in 2018 by a developer. Now sporting a slick contemporary look, the blocky house spans 4,300 square feet over two full floors.

Muted shades of light grey and pewter define the interior decor; warmth is added via the honey-hued hardwood floors. The fireplace-equipped step-down living room gazes through a wall of windows into the tree-shaded side yard, outfitted with a built-in stone bench and firepit. An open-concept gathering area has a family room and separate dining spaces, plus an eat-in kitchen with luxe stainless appliances.

The home’s downstairs bedroom can easily function as a converted office, per the listing; the other four bedrooms suites are upstairs, where the balcony-equipped master offers the expected spa-like bath — built-in soaking tub, dual vanities and glass-enclosed shower — and a large walk-in closet/dressing room.

Back downstairs, an enormous disappearing wall of glass opens to the grassy backyard. As noted in marketing materials, the house is sited on an irregularly-shaped end-of-cul-de-sac lot; still, there is plenty of outdoor space. A built-in BBQ area has a wet bar and stool seating, while the large patio has a firepit and plenty of space for entertaining. Somewhat surprisingly, Zubac’s new place has no pool or spa, but it is just ten or fifteen minutes — depending on finicky L.A. traffic — to Venice beach.

Ron Wynn of Compass held the listing; Sally Forster Jones and Nicole Plaxen, also of Compass, repped Zubac.

