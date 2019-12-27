Chandler Parsons Picks Up Second L.A. Home

Injury plagued NBA star Chandler Parsons — the six-foot-ten small forward who sought experimental treatments in Europe after three knee surgeries in as many years and is currently signed to the Atlanta Hawks on an expiring one-year contract valued at $25.1 million — has clearly got a hardcore thing for high-end homes in Los Angeles.

In October, the 31-year-old pro basketballer turned a tidy profit on the $12.35 million sale of a nearly 12,000-square-foot mansion in Bel Air’s swank Stone Canyon area that he’d acquired just over two years earlier for $10.9 million. He soon paid “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” creator Anthony Zuiker $9.25 million for a tropically landscaped Zen-modern estate in Malibu and recently recorded tax records show he’s plunked down another $6.775 million for a brand-spanking-new ultra-contemporary jaw dropper perched almost as high above the Sunset Strip as it gets.

Masterfully crafted with superior materials and a hefty dose of engineering derring-do, the audaciously cantilevered residence was designed by New York City architecture firm Fu Wilmers Design and occupies an elevated, street-to-street parcel with staggering, 270-degree mountain, ocean and city views. Arranged over three floors, equipped with a cutting-edge home automation system and designed for easy-breezy indoor/outdoor living and entertaining, there are five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms in just over 5,500 square feet.

Located on the light-filled middle level, the combination living/dining space is anchored at one end by an austere fireplace set into an extruded volume sheathed in the same seal-grey stone tiles as laid on the floor. The airy space wraps around to a long, slender and rigorously minimalist kitchen pleasantly warmed up by full-height wood cabinets along the back wall. Massive, eleven-foot tall glass panels in both areas effortlessly glide open at the touch of a button to blur any distinction between indoors and outdoors.

A main floor bedroom/office opens to an al fresco lounge nipped under the cantilevered section of the upper floor, where the master bedroom was cleverly configured with two walls of glass that, when open at night, transform the room into an ethereal, open-air sleeping porch that floats atop a glittering carpet of lights. A glass floor beneath a muscular, open-tread steel and glass staircase might prove revealing for some skirt wearers but does effectively bring natural light into a sprawling and surprisingly high-ceilinged lower level that offers a climate-controlled walk-in wine cabinet and tasting area, a spacious lounge/bar, a fitness room and a plush, 12-seat theater with state-of-the-art sound system. Also accessible from this level is a three-car garage.

The master suite makes private use of a glass-railed balcony as well as a planted roof deck; the al fresco lounge on the main floor under the cantilevered section wraps around the back of the house and includes an outdoor kitchen and grilling area; and, just outside the kitchen and living room but a handful of steps down, a zero-edge swimming pool and spa were adroitly placed to take maximum advantage of the extraordinary views over the city.

The listing was held by Jacob Greene of The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman, while Parsons was repped by Jamison Malone of The Agency.