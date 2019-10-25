Chandler Parsons Bounces Out of Bel Air

NBA star Chandler Parsons has sold a farmhouse-inspired ultra-modern mansion in the famously posh and fearsomely pricey Bel Air area of Los Angeles, Calif., for $12.35 million. First drafted in 2011 by the Houston Rockets and traded over the summer from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Atlanta Hawks on an expiring, one-year contract worth more than $25 million, the 6’9” small forward accepted more than a million dollars under the $13.5 million asking price but none-the-less realized a hefty profit on the king-sized bachelor pad he picked up just over two years ago for $10.9 million.

Built in 2016 on almost three-quarters of an acre along a ritzy canyon road less than a mile past the legendary and legendarily expensive Hotel Bel-Air, the almost 12,000-square-foot, white-brick residence towers over the road behind a high hedge and fortified driveway gates with six bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms. A classic porch makes a long stretch across the front of the house and extraordinarily tall, double front doors open into a double-height gallery where twin staircases with bespoke wrought-iron railings make a grand ascent to the second floor. Almost minimalist, sparely adorned but sumptuously appointed interiors feature ebony-stained hardwood floors, bright white walls free of fussy ceiling moldings and wide banks of floor-to-ceiling glass doors that facilitate effortless transitions to the backyard.

One end of the elegantly spacious combination living and dining room is anchored by a austere, white marble fireplace and the more intimately scaled neighboring den has another fireplace, this one surmounted by a large television, plus two glass-fronted wine closets and a full-service wet bar flanked by two more wall-mounted flat-screen televisions. A gleaming pair of industrial light fixtures hang above the long center island of the just about entirely white and expensively equipped kitchen, while an adjoining family room with fireplace spills out to the backyard through a wall of accordion-fold glass doors and a screening room is outfitted with a couple rows of puffy, black-leather theater loungers.

Another austere, white marble fireplace anchors one end of the light-filled master bedroom and French doors lead to a slender balcony. There’s also a mirrored dressing room just outside the custom-fitted walk-in closet and the bathroom is slathered in marble. One of the upstairs guest bedrooms opens to a private balcony above the backyard, as does a small fitness room with high-peaked ceiling.

Carved into a steep, rugged hillside held back by a concrete retaining wall topped by a manicured hedgerow that hides unsightly chain link fencing, the not-especially-large but smartly arranged and pancake-flat, faux-grassed backyard includes a half-court basketball court, swimming pool and spa with LED lighting system, an outdoor kitchen and a dining terrace warmed by an outdoor fireplace.

The listing was jointly held by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland. The buyer was repped by Aaron Kirman at Compass.