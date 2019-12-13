×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chandler Parsons Bounces Into Anthony Zuiker’s Malibu Estate

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
19 View Gallery
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$9.25 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus guesthouse

Anthony Zuiker, creator of the sprawling, lucratively syndicated “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” television franchise, has sold a comfortably plush, Zen-modern estate in the mansion-dotted foothills above Malibu’s Escondido Beach for $9.25 million and property records reveal the new owner as 31-year-old NBA star Chandler Parsons. Though the sale price is a smidgen under the last ask of $9.45 million, it’s a small fortune over the $7.5 million Zuiker paid for the property in 2012.

Fortified by a comprehensive security system and invisible behind a high hedge on nearly 1.5, gated and lushly landscaped acres, the roughly 5,500-square-foot, two-story main house contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms. A detached, multi-room guesthouse, which opens somewhat unusually directly onto the tennis court, is capable of sleeping up to fourteen in custom-built trundle beds and also includes a mirrored gym and a full bathroom

Interior spaces feature raised ceilings, lustrously polished wide-plank walnut wood floors and a trove of high-tech creature comforts that include a whole-house audio system. An airy foyer steps down to a living room with a fireplace and a curved wall of windows that give it an Art Deco-inspired bullet shape. A separate dining room comfortably accommodates eight or more and the sleek, chef-accommodating high-end kitchen is open over a long breakfast bar to a spacious combination dining area and family room where a wall of full-height glass doors fold open to a wrap-around veranda with convenient built-in grilling area. Several guest and family bedrooms are joined on the second floor by a huge master suite complete with elevated sitting area, minimalist fireplace, private balcony and a spa-style bathroom replete with deep soaking tub and over-sized, multi-head steam shower enclosed in frameless sheets of glass.

Popular on Variety

Enveloped in a verdant fantasia of tropical plantings with vast expanses of drought-busting and unnaturally uniform evergreen faux-grassing, the five-star resort-worthy grounds include a variety of sheltered decks and patios including, atop the guesthouse, a rooftop lounge complete with fire pit and retractable canvas sun shades. Just outside the main house, and alongside the backside of the guesthouse, there’s a sparkling swimming pool and spa, plus a poolside pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and bar. And, hidden out of sight behind the guesthouse and encircled by a huge hedge, a lighted tennis court has optimal north-south orientation.

The property was listed with Chris Cortazzo of Compass; Parsons was repped by Jamison Malone of The Agency.

Traded over the summer from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Atlanta Hawks on an expiring, one-year contract valued at more than $25 million, Parsons is no stranger to some of L.A.’s most prestigious and expensive zip codes; Over the summer of 2017 he splashed out $10.9 million for a nearly 12,000-square-foot bachelor pad mansion in the swanky Stone Canyon area of Bel Air that he sold at a notable profit earlier this year for $12.35 million.

As for Zuiker, he recently paid pro basketballer Kevin Durant $12.15 million for a completely renovated, multi-story ocean front home along one of Malibu’s most coveted stretches of sand. And, in late 2018 he laid out $6.3 million for a 12,000-square-foot, lake-front mansion in the mountain resort community of Lake Arrowhead, Calif., where earlier this year he sold a 4,700-square-foot home on a steep hillside above a picturesque pond for $2.1 million, a bit less than he paid less than two years before.

More Dirt

  • Chandler Parsons House Los Angeles

    Chandler Parsons Bounces Into Anthony Zuiker’s Malibu Estate

    Anthony Zuiker, creator of the sprawling, lucratively syndicated “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” television franchise, has sold a comfortably plush, Zen-modern estate in the mansion-dotted foothills above Malibu’s Escondido Beach for $9.25 million and property records reveal the new owner as 31-year-old NBA star Chandler Parsons. Though the sale price is a smidgen under the last [...]

  • Olivia Culpo House Los Angeles

    Olivia Culpo Snags Slick Encino Transitional Home

    In case you hadn’t heard, social media influencing are now big business. Just ask Olivia Culpo, the Rhode Island native who parlayed her initial success with beauty pageants into a multimillion-dollar career as a fashion influencer. The former Miss USA and Miss Universe has racked up exceedingly lucrative brand deals with the likes of DSW, [...]

  • Troy Van Leeuwen House Los Angeles

    Troy Van Leeuwen Picks Up Suburban Home

    Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwan has shelled out a smidgen more than $2.3 million for a family-sized home in the somewhat far-flung and relatively unsung L.A. suburb of Woodland Hills. Secured behind gates and privately positioned on a flat plateau high above the street, the vine-encrusted Mediterranean residence measures in at [...]

  • Saoirse Ronan House Ireland

    Saoirse Ronan Sells Irish Seaside Hideaway

    One of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actors, three-time Oscar-nominated “Little Women” star Saoirse Ronan, has sold her fully rehabbed hideaway in the quaint seaside town of Greystones, about 20 miles south of Dublin in Ireland’s County Wicklow. The just under $2.1 million sale price is a good bit more than the slightly above $1.8 million [...]

  • Bridgit Mendler House Los Angeles

    Bridgit Mendler Has Good Luck on Sale in Silver Lake

    Film and TV star Bridgit Mendler, quietly married a couple months ago to longtime boyfriend Griffin Cleverly, has sold her home in the hills of L.A.’s über-hip Silver Lake area for a sliver under $2 million. Best known for her lead roles on Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie” and, more recently, the short-lived NBC primetime sitcom [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch House Bel Air

    Rupert Murdoch's Son Lachlan Buys $150 Million Bel Air Estate, Setting California Record

    Chartwell, the Bel Air compound long considered one of L.A.’s most epic estates, has transferred for an unprecedented $150 million, easily enough to rank as the most expensive California home ever sold. The amount is also the second-biggest on record in the entire U.S., behind only hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin’s $238 million splurge on [...]

  • Michael McDonald House

    Doobie Brother Michael McDonald Lists Hawaiian Hideaway

    Musician Michael McDonald, about to embark on a 30-city North American tour celebrate to the 50th anniversary of the founding of the legendary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominated yacht rock band The Doobie Brothers, has his low-key Hawaiian hideaway on the scenic outskirts of Maui’s Lahaina up for grabs at $3.9 million. With [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad