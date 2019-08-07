×

Artist Alex Hank Takes a Loss in Beverly Hills

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
alex-hank-haus
18 View Gallery
Seller:
Alex Hank
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$12.6 million

Last week, a contemporary art-filled villa tucked into the hillside overlooking Beverly Hills, Calif., sold for $12.6 million to a buyer from Mainland China. Originally built in 1964, the unprepossessing midcentury modern was radically reimagined in 2013 as a slick, ultra-contemporary architectural. The seller, Mexican heir and art collector Alex Hank, subsequently redecorated the property in an effusively bold, colorful manner.

The $12.6 million number is great deal of money, of course, but records reveal it’s also $300,000 less than what Hank paid for the crisply updated structure about five years ago, back in November 2014. Combined with taxes, fat realtor fees and maintenance costs — not to mention major moolah spent redoing the interiors — it seems likely Hank suffered a seven-figure loss on the premises.

Not that the photographer-turned-painter has to worry about such trifling monetary concerns. Hank is a son of Carlos Hank Rhon, a business tycoon who long revered as one of Mexico’s wealthiest men — Forbes estimates his vast fortune to be worth $2.1 billion. The Hank family presides over a multi-billion-dollar construction and financial empire, though they’re probably equally famous for their occasionally tense relationship with U.S. law enforcement officials, who have previously alleged the clan has deep ties to Mexico’s drug trade and are also involved in money laundering.

More Dirt

All that hasn’t dissuaded the younger Hank from fashioning himself enviable stateside home(s); he apparently divides his time between Manhattan and L.A., where he’s acquired and displays his significant contemporary art collection. And as his former Beverly Hills house attests, he has quite the eye for design.

In contrast to its glitzy interiors, the Trousdale Estate abode is modest to the point of obscurity from the street out front, with just the three-car garage and slab-sided front facade visible behind the driveway gate. A skylit-covered atrium leads past tall grasses to the all-glass front door, which pivots directly into a starkly modern great room with dining area and marble fireplace. The gourmet eat-in kitchen features pricey Calacatta marble countertops and a bevy of high-end appliances, while the adjacent screening room has two plush couches.

All four of the home’s bedrooms are ensuite, with the master featuring a fireplace and walls of Fleetwood sliders opening directly to the outdoors. The backyard, while not especially huge, includes a zero-edge swimming pool with raised spa, an L-shaped patch of grassy lawn, and a wee cabana with a firepit and space for lounging and al fresco dining.

Best of all, the property sports a slice of those quintessentially L.A. jetliner views, which — in this instance — sweep over downtown Beverly Hills and summit at the Century City skyline before journeying to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island on the distant horizon.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Alex Hank House Beverly Hills

    Artist Alex Hank Takes a Loss in Beverly Hills

    Last week, a contemporary art-filled villa tucked into the hillside overlooking Beverly Hills, Calif., sold for $12.6 million to a buyer from Mainland China. Originally built in 1964, the unprepossessing midcentury modern was radically reimagined in 2013 as a slick, ultra-contemporary architectural. The seller, Mexican heir and art collector Alex Hank, subsequently redecorated the property [...]

  • Giada de Laurentiis House Los Angeles

    Giada de Laurentiis Serves Herself a Tasty Palisades Bungalow

    Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis has cooked up a new Los Angeles home — new to her, anyway. The “Giada at Home” star and media scion has laid out just under $4.9 million for an impressively low-slung bungalow in the fearsomely expensive Riviera enclave, arguably the most expensive neighborhood pocket in Pacific Palisades, itself a [...]

  • Josh Hutcherson Lists Los Angeles House

    Josh Hutcherson Lists Showbiz Pedigreed 'Tree House'

    “Future Man” star and producer Josh Hutcherson hopes to put some Tinseltown pedigreed property in his past, listing his supremely private, longtime Hollywood Hills home at just under $3.5 million. The “Hunger Games” franchise star, who bought another home in another part of Los Angeles earlier this year, acquired the organic contemporary a bit more [...]

  • Greg Cipes House

    Greg Cipes Lists Mountain Cabin in Laurel Canyon

    Greg Cipes, best known for his voice acting work in a slew of blockbuster animated children’s series, including Michelangelo in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and, currently, Beast Boy in “Teen Titans Go!,” has put his tree house-like mountain cabin in L.A.’s fabled Laurel Canyon up for sale at almost $1.7 million. Cipes hopes to more [...]

  • Reese Witherspoon House

    Reese Witherspoon Snags Hobby Farm in Malibu

    Deafening scuttlebutt on the celebrity real estate street is that Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her summer with a clandestine, $6.25 million off-market purchase of an almost painfully charming, magazine-spread ready hobby farm in the rolling foothills above Malibu’s Zuma Beach. The stylishly quaint compound was most recently owned by a design-savvy couple who operated the [...]

  • LA's Lavish Estates

    Nine of L.A.'s Most Lavish Unknown Estates

    In a town practically synonymous with flash, it’s hardly shocking that the well-to-do residential neighborhoods are among the most famously ostentatious in all the world. The 90210 zip code is iconic, and nearly the entire globe — or at least those who care about such extravagance — is familiar with the Manor, the titanic Holmby [...]

  • Niecy Nash House

    Niecy Nash Hopes Buyer Sinks Claws Into Canyon Home

    Having recently upgraded to a larger home nearby, Niecy Nash has listed her former residence in the guard-gated Bell Canyon enclave near Calabasas, Calif., in L.A.’s affluent far western suburbs, for not quite $1.25 million. Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl at Compass hold the listing for the property that the “Reno 911!” and “Claws” star [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad