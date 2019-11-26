Zooey Deschanel Lists Manhattan Beach Home

Actor, musician and internet entrepreneur Zooey Deschanel is looking to get almost $6 million for a beachy, Cape Cod-inspired home along a particularly coveted street in the Trees section of casually fancy Manhattan Beach, Calif., that she and her estranged husband, indie film producer Jacob Pechenik, picked up not quite two years ago for $5.6 million. Listings held by Chad Fahlbusch of NW Real Estate Brokers show the three-story, family-size residence measures in at approximately 4,900 square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Significant improvements include securing the front yard behind a new fence and locked gate, replacing the wood floors throughout and cosmetically updating the kitchen and walk-in pantry with gleaming white marble countertops, new designer appliances and a jazzy, patterned-tile backsplash.

Two guest bedrooms have private baths, and two more share a Jack ’n’ Jill-style bathroom with the words “i love you so much” spelled out in navy blue tiles against a white-tiled floor. The master suite offers a spacious bedroom that opens to a private balcony, a separate den or gym, a fitted walk-in closet and a fully modern vintage-style bathroom.

Deschanel, now attached to “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott, and Pechenik, who filed for divorce last month, previously owned another Manhattan Beach house they scooped up in early 2015 for close to $4.6 million and shed a few months ago for exactly $4.7 million.