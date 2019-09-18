×
Whitney Cummings Quickly Lands Buyer for Former Studio City Home

By

Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$2 million
Size:
2,308 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Within two weeks of stand-up comedian, TV writer and veteran roaster Whitney Cummings hanging a $2 million price tag on her former home in Studio City, Calif., the extensively updated and privately situated 1960s California ranch has been lickety-split put into escrow to be sold for an unknown amount to an unknown buyer. Cummings paid close to $1.5 million when she purchased the property in 2011, the same year her eponymous, semi-fictional sitcom “Whitney” premiered as well as the long-running sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” which she co-created with Michael Patrick King.

Tucked away on more than half of an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac in a discreetly sought after neighborhood and entered through a secured courtyard garden with a massive spherical water feature as its focal point, the private, single-story residence is configured with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a bit more than 2,300 square feet. A short and wide entrance hall with a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling leads to living and dining spaces divided by an eye-catching gas fireplace fashioned from asymmetrical volumes of smooth concrete with a lustrous jet-black stone raised hearth. An L-shaped snack bar separates the living and dining spaces from the kitchen that sports glossy, jet-black stone countertops, clean-lined honey-hued cabinetry and top-end commercial-style appliances.

There are vaulted, exposed wood ceilings in both of the guest bedrooms, one of which has floor-to-ceiling glass sliders to the entry courtyard. The master suite offers a second fireplace and direct access to the backyard along with a small private office, gym or dressing room, a walk-in closet lined with full-height built-ins and a skylight-topped bathroom with double-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Huge banks of glass sliders open the house to the lush backyard, a tropical oasis with a curvaceous stretch of flagstone terracing and a rock-lined stream that tumbles into a lagoon-like swimming pool and spa carved into the verdantly planted hillside.

The property is listed with Michael Collins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Cummings, engaged last year to media exec Miles Skinner and whose characteristically blunt Netflix special “Can I Touch It?” premiered earlier this year, substantially upsized her residential circumstances a few months ago with the $4.3 million purchase of a more than 6,800 square foot Mediterranean-modern residence behind gates on about four acres inside a secluded enclave that backs up to protected open space in Woodland Hills.

