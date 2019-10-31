×
Vivica A. Fox Lists Porter Ranch Residence

Location:
Porter Ranch, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.049 million
Size:
2,251 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Showbiz veteran Vivica A. Fox has put her home in a 24-hour guard-gated development in the affluent and frequently fire-threatened Porter Ranch neighborhood at the northern edge of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley up for sale at just over $1 million. The prolific TV movie producer, presenter and actress, whose recent credits include a recurring role on Fox’s “Empire,” hosting CBS’s short-lived syndicated daytime talk show “Face the Truth,” and hosting Lifetime’s also short-lived all-male burlesque review “Vivica’s Black Magic,” purchased the 2,200-square-foot house about four-and-a-half years ago for not quite $875,000.

Modest and unassuming from the outside, the three-bedroom and three-bathroom, single-story suburban tract house has an open floor plan and a bold, glam-edged decorative scheme that features a chatoyant, silver-painted ceiling and lots of colorful, geometric stained glass windows, not to mention numerous photographs and illustrations of the home’s bombshell owner.

Entered through a long, slender and secured courtyard with a stone accent wall that leads to a long, equally slender entrance hall, the main living space comprises a wall-to-wall carpeted living room done up in a variety of shades of purple with French doors to the backyard and a combination dining area/kitchen with granite countertops and solid-quality stainless steel appliances. Just inside the front door a home office has open bookshelves jam-packed with a plethora awards and accolades of one sort or another, while one of the guest bedroom’s walls are covered in a gutsy, lime-green Ikat-pattern wallpaper that’s repeated in an otherwise perfectly ordinary, double-sink vanity bathroom. With opaque leaded glass windows that ensure privacy from the prying eyes of neighbors, the master bedroom has back yard access and includes a fitted walk-in closet and a glitzy, gold-painted bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower.

It doesn’t appear anyone spends much time on the narrow, unfurnished loggia that runs along the back of the house with a small television mounted above an outdoor fireplace set into a stone-tiled wall. Beyond the loggia, a slim, faux-grassed yard is notched into a steep, landscaped slope.

The listing is held by Jo Ann Oster at Rodeo Realty.

