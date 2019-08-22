×

Vincent Gallo Buys Trump Tower Condo at Heavy Discount in All Cash Deal

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vincent Gallo Trump Tower
Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$1.475 million
Size:
1,076 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

Vincent Gallo, one of Hollywood’s more enigmatic and eccentric if semi-retired ducks, a 2003 Palme de’Or nominee (“The Brown Bunny”) who hasn’t been seen on the silver screen in more than five years, has paid just under $1.5 million — in cash — for a one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condominium on a high floor of New York City’s Trump Tower. Gallo, a savvy real estate and architecture aficionado who makes no secret of his support for the building’s president owner, Donald Trump, told the New York Post he “could smell a slowdown in the market” and, without even touring the apartment personally, made a “lowball” offer with “no conditions and no contingencies” for the almost 1,100 sq. ft. unit that had languished on the market for more than three years with asking prices as unrealistically high as $3.4 million. Gallo, who ran away to New York as a teenager, recounted his awe of the building as it was built, a glistening phoenix that rose out of the blight of 1970s New York. He went to say he thinks Trump Tower is “the best building in New York,” which will no doubt please the resident president, and that this “was the best real estate deal” he’s made in a long time.

The front door opens efficiently if inelegantly directly into a 30-foot-long combination living/dining room stripped of almost all architectural detailing with basic parquet floors and two humongous floor-to-ceiling windows that provide up-close views of the surrounding towers and an inarguably spectacular, bird’s eye view down Fifth Avenue toward and beyond the Empire State Building. A short corridor with an itty-bitty coat closet and a convenient, nice-to-have powder room leads to a compact kitchen that does not benefit from a single window. With the same, cloud-walker views as the living room, the master bedroom includes two closets, one of them a walk-in almost as big as the kitchen, and a sizable bathroom with a bidet but without a window. The unit was listed with Leonel Piraino and Rafael Salas of Brown Harris Stevens.

While pets are forbidden, residents of the gold-trimmed black-glass high-rise pay hefty fees — Gallo’s unit traded with monthly common charges of nearly $1,900 plus almost $2,200 in monthly taxes — that provide them with a discreet lobby apart from the glitzy, triple-height atrium where Donald Trump announced his candidacy in 2015. There are full-time doormen, valet and concierge services and, because some rich people can’t be bothered to push a button or two, elevator operators.

Well known for his penchant for architecturally significant homes, the iconoclast filmmaker, musician, artist and dedicated provocateur is no stranger to property gossip columns. He once owned maverick architect John Lautner’s exotic Wolff Residence that’s snuggled dramatically into a steep hillside above the Sunset Strip; In 2005 he paid $2 million for David Geffen’s former duplex condo at the illustrious Sierra Towers complex in West Hollywood that he lucratively flipped the following year for $3 million to Cher, who in turn sold it in 2013 for $5.25 million to billionaire Vitasoy heiress Karen Lo; And, last year Gallo surmised Tucson, Ariz., was a good real estate bet and splashed out $3.25 million for a thrillingly cantilevered, Rick Joy-designed ultra-contemporary masterpiece with cinematic desert and city lights views.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Vincent Gallo Trump Tower

    Vincent Gallo Buys Trump Tower Condo at Heavy Discount in All Cash Deal

    Vincent Gallo, one of Hollywood’s more enigmatic and eccentric if semi-retired ducks, a 2003 Palme de’Or nominee (“The Brown Bunny”) who hasn’t been seen on the silver screen in more than five years, has paid just under $1.5 million — in cash — for a one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condominium on a high floor of New [...]

  • Reid Scott House

    'Veep' Star Reid Scott Swings Into 1960s Studio City Home

    A 1960s, mid-century modern residence in a rustic, famously celeb-packed Studio City, Calif., neighborhood was recently sold for a smidgen more than $3.5 million and an always impeccably informed snitch swears the new owner is actor Reid Scott, best known for his dedicated portrayal of ambitious alpha male Dan Egan on the award-hoovering HBO political [...]

  • The Miz House Thousand Oaks

    WWE's The Miz Picks $6.4 Million Thousand Oaks Mansion

    A plus-sized manor house in the decidedly posh — if somewhat far-flung — Thousand Oaks, Calif., enclave of North Ranch Estates was “sold before processing” earlier this week, and the proud new owners are veteran reality TV and WWE Raw stars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife Maryse Mizanin, records reveal. The colorful couple, [...]

  • Thomas Laffont House Malibu

    Hedge Funder Thomas Laffont Scores $13 Million Malibu Ranch

    Less than a year after being ravaged by 2018’s Woolsey Fire, Malibu’s star-studded Point Dume neighborhood has seemingly made a full real estate market comeback. Witness this inconspicuous ranch-style home on one of the area’s best streets, tucked discreetly away behind gates and hedges. Despite any feigned or perceived modesty, the low-key property has traded [...]

  • Justin Roiland House

    Justin Roiland Scores Sherman Oaks Estate

    An estate in Los Angeles’San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, sold by high-powered music executive Zach Katz, was snapped up by a mysterious trust for a bit more than $3.7 million — and an always-in-the-know real estate snitch swears the new owner is 2018 Emmy winning “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland. Tax records [...]

  • Claire Forlani House

    Claire Forlani Seeks Hollywood Hills Tenant

    English film and television actress Claire Forlani, who co-stars with husband Dougray Scott on the 2019 Canadian-British conspiracy series “Departure,” seeks a deep-pocketed temporary tenant who can shell out $16,500 per month for a fully furnished home above Laurel Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. Also available without the furnishings, the unassuming, hacienda-inspired residence was purchased [...]

  • Leeza Gibbons House

    Leeza Gibbons Picks Up Hancock Park Cottage

    Emmy winning entertainment news mandarin, mineral makeup mogul and indefatigable philanthropist Leeza Gibbons has splashed out almost $5.5 million — a bit more than the just under $5.4 million asking price — for a historic home in L.A.’s historically hoity-toity Hancock Park neighborhood. Fully restored and thoroughly updated in a manner that seamlessly mixes and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad