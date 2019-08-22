‘Veep’ Star Reid Scott Swings Into 1960s Studio City Home

A 1960s, mid-century modern residence in a rustic, famously celeb-packed Studio City, Calif., neighborhood was recently sold for a smidgen more than $3.5 million and an always impeccably informed snitch swears the new owner is actor Reid Scott, best known for his dedicated portrayal of ambitious alpha male Dan Egan on the award-hoovering HBO political comedy “Veep.” Tucked into a hairpin curve on more than half of an acre, the discreet, low-slung spread wraps around a gated motor court with two-car garage and sprawls out across a single level to more than 4,300 updated if decoratively bland square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. There are notably high ceilings with expansive white walls and full-height windows that facilitate easy transitions to the backyard.

In addition to not particularly formal, bamboo-floored living and dining rooms that flank the entrance gallery, ample living and entertaining spaces include a wall-to-wall carpeted family room with huge raised hearth fireplace and an up-to-date eat-in kitchen that balances earthy slate floor tiles and organic, pale-green glass tile backsplashes with an obligatory array of sleek, high-end stainless steel appliances. One of the four guest bedrooms was remodeled in a modern, loft-like manner with a polished concrete floor and attached bathroom sheathed in jet-black penny tiles, while the exceptionally spacious master suite includes a fireplace, a sitting area with backyard access, two walk-in closets and an updated if not especially stylish bathroom, plus a small gym, study or yoga retreat. Ringed by towering specimen trees that on blistering summer afternoons send long, cooling shadows over the swimming pool and hexagonal spa, the backyard offers a variety of both covered and open patios bordered by carpets of green lawn. There’s also an alfresco poolside cabana, a fire pit and, just outside the family room, a small built-in grilling area.

Now playing a beta male screenwriter on Marc Cherry’s primetime crime comedy “Why Women Kill,” Scott and his wife, Elspeth Keller, appear to have made a significant upgrade from an comprehensively updated and upgraded four-bedroom and three-bathroom Spanish cottage in the foothills above historic Beachwood Canyon that tax records show last traded hands in 2011 for close to $950,000 and digital archives indicate was quickly snapped up earlier this year when it popped up as a $10,000+ per month rental.