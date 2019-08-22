×

‘Veep’ Star Reid Scott Swings Into 1960s Studio City Home

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reid Scott House
Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$3.55 million
Size:
4,309 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

A 1960s, mid-century modern residence in a rustic, famously celeb-packed Studio City, Calif., neighborhood was recently sold for a smidgen more than $3.5 million and an always impeccably informed snitch swears the new owner is actor Reid Scott, best known for his dedicated portrayal of ambitious alpha male Dan Egan on the award-hoovering HBO political comedy “Veep.” Tucked into a hairpin curve on more than half of an acre, the discreet, low-slung spread wraps around a gated motor court with two-car garage and sprawls out across a single level to more than 4,300 updated if decoratively bland square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. There are notably high ceilings with expansive white walls and full-height windows that facilitate easy transitions to the backyard.

In addition to not particularly formal, bamboo-floored living and dining rooms that flank the entrance gallery, ample living and entertaining spaces include a wall-to-wall carpeted family room with huge raised hearth fireplace and an up-to-date eat-in kitchen that balances earthy slate floor tiles and organic, pale-green glass tile backsplashes with an obligatory array of sleek, high-end stainless steel appliances. One of the four guest bedrooms was remodeled in a modern, loft-like manner with a polished concrete floor and attached bathroom sheathed in jet-black penny tiles, while the exceptionally spacious master suite includes a fireplace, a sitting area with backyard access, two walk-in closets and an updated if not especially stylish bathroom, plus a small gym, study or yoga retreat. Ringed by towering specimen trees that on blistering summer afternoons send long, cooling shadows over the swimming pool and hexagonal spa, the backyard offers a variety of both covered and open patios bordered by carpets of green lawn. There’s also an alfresco poolside cabana, a fire pit and, just outside the family room, a small built-in grilling area.

Now playing a beta male screenwriter on Marc Cherry’s primetime crime comedy “Why Women Kill,” Scott and his wife, Elspeth Keller, appear to have made a significant upgrade from an comprehensively updated and upgraded four-bedroom and three-bathroom Spanish cottage in the foothills above historic Beachwood Canyon that tax records show last traded hands in 2011 for close to $950,000 and digital archives indicate was quickly snapped up earlier this year when it popped up as a $10,000+ per month rental.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Beverly Hills Realtor Accused of Stealing

    Beverly Hills Realtor Accused of Stealing From Usher, Adam Lambert

    A Beverly Hills real estate agent has been arrested on charges of stealing from the homes of celebrities, including Usher, Adam Lambert and “Real Housewives” star Dorit Kemsley. Jason Emil Yaselli, 32, is accused of encouraging an accomplice, Benjamin Ackerman, to enter homes during open houses in order to steal from them. Ackerman allegedly sold [...]

  • Vincent Gallo Trump Tower

    Vincent Gallo Buys Trump Tower Condo at Heavy Discount in All Cash Deal

    Vincent Gallo, one of Hollywood’s more enigmatic and eccentric if semi-retired ducks, a 2003 Palme de’Or nominee (“The Brown Bunny”) who hasn’t been seen on the silver screen in more than five years, has paid just under $1.5 million — in cash — for a one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condominium on a high floor of New [...]

  • Reid Scott House

    'Veep' Star Reid Scott Swings Into 1960s Studio City Home

    A 1960s, mid-century modern residence in a rustic, famously celeb-packed Studio City, Calif., neighborhood was recently sold for a smidgen more than $3.5 million and an always impeccably informed snitch swears the new owner is actor Reid Scott, best known for his dedicated portrayal of ambitious alpha male Dan Egan on the award-hoovering HBO political [...]

  • The Miz House Thousand Oaks

    WWE's The Miz Picks $6.4 Million Thousand Oaks Mansion

    A plus-sized manor house in the decidedly posh — if somewhat far-flung — Thousand Oaks, Calif., enclave of North Ranch Estates was “sold before processing” earlier this week, and the proud new owners are veteran reality TV and WWE Raw stars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife Maryse Mizanin, records reveal. The colorful couple, [...]

  • Thomas Laffont House Malibu

    Hedge Funder Thomas Laffont Scores $13 Million Malibu Ranch

    Less than a year after being ravaged by 2018’s Woolsey Fire, Malibu’s star-studded Point Dume neighborhood has seemingly made a full real estate market comeback. Witness this inconspicuous ranch-style home on one of the area’s best streets, tucked discreetly away behind gates and hedges. Despite any feigned or perceived modesty, the low-key property has traded [...]

  • Justin Roiland House

    Justin Roiland Scores Sherman Oaks Estate

    An estate in Los Angeles’San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, sold by high-powered music executive Zach Katz, was snapped up by a mysterious trust for a bit more than $3.7 million — and an always-in-the-know real estate snitch swears the new owner is 2018 Emmy winning “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland. Tax records [...]

  • Claire Forlani House

    Claire Forlani Seeks Hollywood Hills Tenant

    English film and television actress Claire Forlani, who co-stars with husband Dougray Scott on the 2019 Canadian-British conspiracy series “Departure,” seeks a deep-pocketed temporary tenant who can shell out $16,500 per month for a fully furnished home above Laurel Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. Also available without the furnishings, the unassuming, hacienda-inspired residence was purchased [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad