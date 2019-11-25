Trai Byers and Grace Byers List Hollywood Hills Home

×
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.995 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Trai Byers and Grace Byers, married actors best known for their plum roles on the HBO hit series “Empire,” are so eager to sell a triple-story contemporary residence high above the Cahuenga Pass in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills they’ve put it on the market at just under $2 million, a notable amount under the $2.15 million property records show was paid for the place not even two years ago. Nestled into a densely wooded hillside along a narrow, winding cul-de-sac with leafy, cross-canyon views of the Hollywood sign, the striking, steel-framed home was built in 2015 and measures in at about 2,000 square feet, per tax records, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Stacked atop a gated, street-level two-car garage, a cluster of articulated concrete boxes animated by large expanses of metal-trimmed windows with a slight greenish tint give way to light-filled interiors with bright-white walls, in-ceiling speakers and French white oak floorboards. A fireplace sheathed in smooth, grey-flannel-colored stone anchors the modestly proportioned yet airy combination living and dining area that spills out to a slender glass-railed balcony through a full-height expanse of glass. Completely open to the rest of the room, and arranged around a slim work island, the ample and modern kitchen is fitted a mix of wood and shiny white laminate cabinetry, designer-grade appliances and a walk-in pantry area.

One of the guest bedrooms is located on the main floor and opens to the backyard, while the other is upstairs along with a master suite that offers a fireplace, private balcony with tree-framed open view and clean-lined bathroom. The glassed-wall second floor landing flows out to a large, sun-bathed terrace and, notched into a steep hillside held back by a series of retaining walls, the not particularly big but smartly configured and well-equipped yard includes a spacious dining terrace with built-in grill, a fire pit with cantilevered built-in bench seating and a spa that spills over one of its black-tiled edges to become a waterfall.

Popular on Variety

The property is jointly listed with Joan Lurie Farb at Joan Lurie Realty and Neal Baddin at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Grace Byers, who departed “Empire” in 2018, appeared this year in the television series “The Gifted” and “Phoenix” and Trai Byers, who popped up in the Oscar-winning 2014 bio-drama “Selma,” is set to appear in “The 24th,” a true-story about the lethal 1917 Houston Riots, which he co-wrote with “BlackKklansman” co-writer Kevin Willmott Underway.

