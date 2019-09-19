Topher Grace Snags La Cañada Flintridge Cape Cod

Though they’ve yet to sell their mid-century home in Studio City’s celeb-approved Fryman Canyon area, Topher Grace and Ashley have nonetheless plunked down nearly $3 million for a dormer-roofed 1940s Cape Cod-style home in the leafy, little lauded suburban community of La Cañada Flintridge, about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Set on almost three-quarters of an acre along a tree-lined cul-de-sac, the brick-accented family-sized home sits at the head of a sweeping horseshoe drive with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms sprinkled throughout a bit more than 3,800 square feet over three floors.

Just inside the front door, with wood floors, bay window and brick-accented fireplace flanked by scalloped display niches, the formal living room is large enough to comfortably accommodate a baby grand piano and the separate dining room comfortably seats six or eight with a view through over-sized sash windows to the front yard. The not especially spacious but expensively applianced and marble-countered kitchen is open over a peninsula snack bar to a cozy breakfast area and cavernous family room under a vaulted, beamed and skylight topped ceiling with a raised hearth marble fireplace and French doors to a large entertainment deck above the backyard.

The second floor contains a lofted lounge area that overlooks the kitchen and family room plus a guest bedroom with bathroom, while the main floor master suite, anchored by a massive antique brick fireplace, spills out to a private veranda with sweeping views over the backyard. Tucked up under the house in a finished, walk-out basement area, there’s a games room and lounge and pool bathroom and sauna.

The seller was represented by Gillian Abercrombie of Compass; Kristal Moffett and Juan Longfellow of Deasy Penner Podley represented the buyers.

The couple have substantially rearranged their property portfolio over the last several years. In late 2017 they sold a two-bedroom condo in L.A.’s Hancock Park for $860,000 as well as an classic loft in New York City’s West Village for $4.2 million. And, their current home in Studio City, a 2,700 square foot mid-century ranch house acquired in the spring of 2017 for $2.5 million, is currently available at a tetch below $2.7 million.