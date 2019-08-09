×

Topher Grace Seeks Studio City Sale

Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$2.695 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,700 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Topher Grace has hoisted a comprehensively updated and pristinely maintained mid-century California ranch-style home in Studio City, Calif. up for sale at close to $2.7 million. The “That ‘70s Show” and “Spider-Man 3” star and his actress wife, Ashley (Hinshaw) Grace, quietly acquired the stone-accented olive-green residence a bit more than two years ago for exactly $2.5 million. Listed with Jason Reitz and Ryan Brown of Rock Realty Group and squirreled away in the rustic, celeb-favored Fryman Canyon area, the single-story home measures in at roughly 3,700 sq. ft. with four and potentially more bedrooms and three fashionably appointed bathrooms.

Ashy brown wide plank floorboards and crisp, snow-white walls set a clean, neutral palette for the exceptionally lengthy combination living and dining space that features a built-in entertainment center, an gigantic stone fireplace painted white and two sets of extra-wide glass sliders that facilitate easy access to the backyard. Open to the dining space over a breakfast bar, the gleaming, all-white kitchen’s quartz countertops and dark grouted subway tiles are complemented by a de rigueur suite of up-to-date, name-brand stainless steel appliances.

Guest and family bedrooms are spread throughout the house for maximum privacy. The master suite looks out over the backyard through a picture window and incorporates a fitted walk-in closet and a lavish, marble-sheathed bathroom, while a spacious bedroom in a separate, private wing is easily utilized as a den/office or split into two average-sized bedrooms that share a nearby bathroom. Outside the dining area and kitchen, a shaded terrace overlooks a flat, verdantly landscaped yard notched into a steep, tree-dotted hillside with a fair amount of perfectly clipped lawn, a swimming pool and an outdoor shower.

Some of the many showbiz heavyweights who maintain multimillion dollar homes in the pin-drop quiet and desirably discreet Fryman Canyon enclave include George Clooney, Leah Remini, Teri Hatcher, Julie Bowen, Bruno Mars, Alex Trebek and “Survivor” host Jeff Probst, who more than eight years ago shoveled out $5 million for Hollywood icon Gene Autry’s former estate.

Grace, whose recent credits include the 2019 National Geographic channel miniseries “The Hot Zone,” the 2018 Oscar-winning bio-drama “BlacKkKlansman” and the 2018 supernatural thriller “Delirium,” once owned a secluded bungalow just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip that he bought in 2006 for almost $1.6 million from Jesse Metcalfe — it had been previously owned by Megan Mullally — and sold in 2015 for a smidgen under $1.7 million. And, in late 2017, right about the same time he ditched a two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in L.A.’s tony Hancock Park for $860,000, he just about doubled his money on the $4.2 million sale of a loft-style floor-through apartment in New York City’s West Village that he had picked up in 2004 for $2.2 million.

