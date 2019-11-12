×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Swishers Hit a Homer With Beverly Hills Villa

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
22 View Gallery
Location:
Beverly Hills (Post Office), Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.95 million
Size:
6,780 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

Two snitches tattled that actor JoAnna García Swisher and retired professional baseball player Nick Swisher have shelled out nearly $6 million for a family-sized traditional villa in one of the most famously celeb-packed neighborhoods in Beverly Hills. Situated on more than an acre of property, the almost 6,800-square-foot, family-sized home has five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms. The property was listed with Brett Lawyer at Hilton & Hyland; the Swishers were repped by Alex Brunkhorst at The Agency.

Entered through a secured courtyard, the skylight-topped double-height center-hall foyer is classically flanked by formal living and dining rooms, the former with an antique fireplace. Beyond the living room, there’s a family room with walk-in wet bar along with a wood-paneled library/office with fireplace and a secluded, en suite guest bedroom. Arranged around a large island with a pint-sized breakfast nook, the chef-quality kitchen’s adjoining lounge spills out to the backyard through full-height French doors. Upstairs, two ample guest bedrooms each have a walk-in closet and private bathroom, while the mammoth master suite encompasses a large bedroom with fireplace and balcony plus two walk-in closets, two roomy bathrooms and a fitness room with beverage bar and another bathroom. Nestled into a steep, forested hillside, the backyard contains extensive paver-tiled terracing, a swimming pool and spa amid flowering plants and a flat patch of lawn.

Secluded in a meandering glade near the top of Coldwater Canyon, the privately patrolled neighborhood is a magnet for deep-pocketed showbiz movers and shakers. Current homeowners include Adele; Katy Perry — who owns two homes in the ’hood — and her fiancé Orlando Bloom; Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher; Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban; and Jennifer Lawrence, whose home was previously owned by a bevy of Tinseltowners, including Ellen DeGeneres.

The “Reba” star, who more recently popped up on the “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” sitcom and the fantasy drama “Once Upon a Time,” and the switch-hitting ballplayer previously owned a nearly 8,100-square-foot mansion in the prestigious Windsor Square area of Los Angeles they picked up in 2017 for $8 million and sold earlier this year in a clandestine, off-market deal valued at $8.7 million.

 

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Halsey House Los Angeles

    Halsey Lists Beachwood Canyon Architectural

    A contemporary home cleaved to a steep slope high above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon just beneath the Hollywood Sign, owned by recording artist Ashley Frangipane, better known across the internet and around the globe as Halsey, has come to market at almost $2.6 million. The platinum-selling genre-crosser, who has sold more than 22 million albums [...]

  • Joanna Swisher House Los Angekes

    The Swishers Hit a Homer With Beverly Hills Villa

    Two snitches tattled that actor JoAnna García Swisher and retired professional baseball player Nick Swisher have shelled out nearly $6 million for a family-sized traditional villa in one of the most famously celeb-packed neighborhoods in Beverly Hills. Situated on more than an acre of property, the almost 6,800-square-foot, family-sized home has five bedrooms and five [...]

  • Jon Peters House Los Angeles

    Jon Peters Ready to Rinse Wilshire Corridor Condo

    Hairdresser-to-the-stars-turned-powerhouse showbiz executive and movie producer Jon Peters has his house-sized condo atop a luxury high-rise along L.A.’s teeming Wilshire Corridor up for grabs with an asking price pushing up on $4.2 million. Tax records indicate the “Flashdance” and “Caddyshack” exec producer, who is sometimes cited as the inspiration for the tress-snipping lead character in [...]

  • Masrour Barzani House Beverly Hills

    Kurdistan's Barzani Family Spends $47 Million on Two Beverly Hills Homes

    Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills is one of Southern California’s biggest tourist draws outside of Disneyland, its glitzy collection of designer boutiques — Chanel, Hermès, Bottega Veneta and more — forming their own sort of Magic Kingdom to lure gawkers, and sometimes serious shoppers, from around the world. The residential streets just north of the [...]

  • Aaron Paul House

    Aaron Paul Breaking Away From Sunset Strip Villa

    After a handful of months off the market, three-time Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul has hoisted his former home just above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip back up for sale with a new team of real estate agents — Trevor Edmond, F. Ron Smith and David Berg of the Smith & Berg Partners team [...]

  • Bill Gerber House Beverly Hills

    'A Star Is Born' Producer Bill Gerber Sells Midcentury Modern Gem to Wendy Abrams

    Last year, the Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper vehicle “A Star Is Born” debuted to rave reviews, sold-out theaters and a vast array of award nominations. And top-billed producer Bill Gerber already has another smash hit on his hands: the sale of his dynamic midcentury modern home in Beverly Hills. Records show the Hollywood veteran [...]

  • Persia Dime House Los Angeles

    Toronto Socialite Spends $32 Million on Nile Niami-Designed Estate

    A striking residence in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood recently sold for about $32.3 million, one of the most expensive transactions ever recorded in that perennially desirable pocket of the 90210. Set on a particularly prestigious street lined with stately homes, the pricey property borders the notoriously clannish Los Angeles Country Club and was designed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad