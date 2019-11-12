The Swishers Hit a Homer With Beverly Hills Villa

Two snitches tattled that actor JoAnna García Swisher and retired professional baseball player Nick Swisher have shelled out nearly $6 million for a family-sized traditional villa in one of the most famously celeb-packed neighborhoods in Beverly Hills. Situated on more than an acre of property, the almost 6,800-square-foot, family-sized home has five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms. The property was listed with Brett Lawyer at Hilton & Hyland; the Swishers were repped by Alex Brunkhorst at The Agency.

Entered through a secured courtyard, the skylight-topped double-height center-hall foyer is classically flanked by formal living and dining rooms, the former with an antique fireplace. Beyond the living room, there’s a family room with walk-in wet bar along with a wood-paneled library/office with fireplace and a secluded, en suite guest bedroom. Arranged around a large island with a pint-sized breakfast nook, the chef-quality kitchen’s adjoining lounge spills out to the backyard through full-height French doors. Upstairs, two ample guest bedrooms each have a walk-in closet and private bathroom, while the mammoth master suite encompasses a large bedroom with fireplace and balcony plus two walk-in closets, two roomy bathrooms and a fitness room with beverage bar and another bathroom. Nestled into a steep, forested hillside, the backyard contains extensive paver-tiled terracing, a swimming pool and spa amid flowering plants and a flat patch of lawn.

Secluded in a meandering glade near the top of Coldwater Canyon, the privately patrolled neighborhood is a magnet for deep-pocketed showbiz movers and shakers. Current homeowners include Adele; Katy Perry — who owns two homes in the ’hood — and her fiancé Orlando Bloom; Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher; Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban; and Jennifer Lawrence, whose home was previously owned by a bevy of Tinseltowners, including Ellen DeGeneres.

The “Reba” star, who more recently popped up on the “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” sitcom and the fantasy drama “Once Upon a Time,” and the switch-hitting ballplayer previously owned a nearly 8,100-square-foot mansion in the prestigious Windsor Square area of Los Angeles they picked up in 2017 for $8 million and sold earlier this year in a clandestine, off-market deal valued at $8.7 million.