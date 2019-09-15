‘Taken’ Alum Clive Standen Buys Lucy Hale’s Canyonside House

Earlier this year, busy-busy former “Pretty Little Liars” star-turned-social media phenom Lucy Hale — she’s got no fewer than four upcoming films currently in post-production and sports nearly 25 million Instagram followers — upgraded her Studio City real estate circumstances by listing her starter home and purchasing a similarly-sized but significantly more private property in a different neighborhood pocket.

The starter house eventually sold for $2.45 million; the buyer, it turns out, is one of Hale’s fellow actors: Clive Standen, best-known for his role in “Taken,” the now-cancelled NBC series that ran for two seasons. The 38-year-old Brit has also starred in multiple historical drama series, including “Vikings” on the History Channel, “Camelot” on Starz, and “Robin Hood” on BBC. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Standen will star in the upcoming NBC drama “Council of Dads,” set to debut in spring 2020.

Vaguely Spanish in style, the 2004-built multi-level structure spans a healthy 3,880 square feet of living space and clings thrillingly to the edge of a nearly-sheer cliff, directly overlooking the lush canyon below. As such, the house sits practically right atop the street and makes do without a front yard, although there is a wee gated courtyard servicing as a compensatory al fresco respite. The property does include a two-car garage plus off-street parking for an additional two vehicles.

Inside, the front door leads to a petite foyer that directly overlooks the double-height formal living and dining room combo, with its soaring white-brick fireplace. Sets of glassy French doors flood the living spaces with light and provide verdant canyon views. The stylish and surprisingly expansive kitchen includes a bevy of high-end appliances, milky white cabinetry and countertops, a large farmhouse table for eat-in, casual dining purposes and an unusual but commendably chic flooring choice of white-painted brick.

Other interesting spaces include an all-white designer powder room, a mezzanine-level media room that connects to the home’s three guest bedrooms, and a lavish master suite that occupies the entire penthouse level. Within the master is a fireplace, a bathroom with claw-footed soaking tub and dual vanities, and a private patio with wide views over the adjacent canyon.

A potentially vertigo-inducing exterior staircase zig-zags down to the home’s private backyard, which is situated well below the house and among the canyon treetops. The compact, low-maintenance space features a saltwater pool, open-air cabana, a faux-grass patio surround and dainty lemon tree.

David Berg and F. Ron Smith of Compass held the listing; Doug Rago of eXp Realty repped Standen.