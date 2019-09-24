×
Somerhalder and Reed List Venice Contempo

Location:
Venice, Calif.
Price:
$3.495 million
Size:
2,840 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Pre-teen model-turned-beau-hunk star of “Lost” and “The Vampire Diaries” Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, co-writer and co-star of the provocative 2003 teen drama “Thirteen,” have hung a just shy of $3.5 million price tag on an ultra-contemporary home in a prime Venice neighborhood in Los Angeles. They bought the two-story industrial-inspired house just over four years ago for $2.85 million from Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Built in 2014 and largely obscured behind a high fence and even higher hedgerow, the eclectically furnished residence has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a bit more than 2,800 square feet. Peter Lorimer at PLG Estates handles the listing.

Concrete-floored and glass-walled interior spaces feature a free-standing two-way fireplace clad in reclaimed wood that rises between the spacious living room and voluminous, double-height dining area. A long, shipping container-sized island divides the dining space from a sleekly appointed high-end kitchen fitted with lustrous white countertops and green-glass fronted cabinets trimmed in stainless steel. One of the two guest bedrooms on the second floor has boldly patterned, emerald-green wallpaper and glass sliders to a small balcony, another was repurposed as a high-end boutique-like dressing room with lighted shoe shelves and a floral print settee. In the master suite, the boxy modernity of the clean-lined architecture is whimsically juxtaposed against a theatrically carved bed frame that might be equally at home in a Rococo palace.

A grassy courtyard garden at the front of the house includes a small, tree-shaded terrace with a huge built-in fire pit while the smaller backyard, accessible through a home office or potential bedroom behind the kitchen, includes a gated parking pad and two-car garage.

