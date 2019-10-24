×
Sofia Vergara Seeks Sale of Wilshire Corridor Condo

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.325 million
Size:
2,071 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Sitcom superstar Sofia Vergara has put a luxury condo in a full-service high-rise along L.A.’s tony Wilshire Corridor up for sale at $1.325 million. The “Modern Family” star, one of the highest earning actors on television who hauled in more than $42 million in 2018, according to the bean counters at Forbes, bought the unit more than a dozen years ago for $1.1 million. Briefly put up for sale in 2011 at $1.35 million, the mid-floor condo popped up as a rental in 2015 and 2016 at $7,200 per month and, in addition to now being for sale, was put up for rent last month at $10,200 per month.

The three-bedroom and three-bathroom aerie has bright-white walls and textured, dark-stained wood flooring throughout its almost 2,100 square feet. A ribbon of huge picture windows on two walls of the combination corner living/dining room are filled with a mix of open skies and up-close views of the surrounding buildings, while the kitchen has marble countertops on simple, white cabinet and up-to-date high-end appliances. Configured with two bedrooms and a den, the master suite includes a lavish bathroom sheathed in white marble and a custom-fitted closet and dressing area with built-in three-panel mirror.

The sixteen-story, post-modern tower was built in the late 1980s and offers residents valet parking, a glitzy attended lobby, concierge services and 24-7 security. Steep homeowners fees — Vergara’s unit comes with monthly fees of more than $1,250 — also provide residents access to a swimming pool, gym, sun deck and conference room. The listing is held by Barry Peele at Sotheby’s Int’l Realty.

Married in late 2015 to “True Blood” star Joe Manganiello and nominated for four Emmys and four Golden Globes, the Colombian-born megastar’s main residence in Los Angeles, an opulent seven-bedroom Italian villa of almost 11,500 square feet in the prime, lower Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills, was purchased in early 2014 for $10.6 million.

