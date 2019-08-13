×

Shane West Lists Eclectic Sunset Square Craftsman

Los Angeles, Calif.
$1.799 million
1,809 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Actor and part-time punk rock musician Shane West, best known for his breakout role in the early-aughts ABC family drama “Once and Again,” has hoisted his carefully maintained and updated 1914 Craftsman in Hollywood’s historic Sunset Square neighborhood up for grabs at just under $1.8 million. The asking price is a bit more than $220,000 above what West, who has more recently held recurring roles on “ER,” “Nikita” and “Salem,” paid for the property just about three years ago.

Listed with Edward Faktorovich and Katherine Gallivan of Figure 8 Realty, the home is astutely pegged in marketing materials as an “enchanting Japanese/Airplane Bungalow” with fluid, pagoda-inspired rooflines and a low-rise second story that resembles an airplane cockpit. There are three bedrooms, one of them a wood-paneled bunkroom with built-in bunk beds, and two up-to-date, vintage-style bathrooms in about 1,800 square feet of character-rich space that features thick crown moldings, several stained glass windows and a ton of original woodwork and built-ins. A brick-columned porch and carved wood front door lead to a living room anchored by a fireplace and flanked by a small den and an ample dining room with original buffet/bar. The kitchen, refurbished in a manner that honors the home’s age and architecture, is fitted with marble countertops and unusually minty-green retro-style appliances.

Completely private from the neighbors amid a verdant and well-maintained tangle of trees and shrubbery, the not especially spacious backyard is smartly arranged to include generous gravel and concrete paver patios and a partially aboveground swimming pool and spa under swags of hanging lights. A cute-as-a-button, detached single-car garage has been converted to a skylight-topped poolside studio space.

 

