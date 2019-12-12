×
Saoirse Ronan Sells Irish Seaside Hideaway

Location:
Greystones, County Wicklow, Ireland
Price:
(approx.) $2.1 million
Size:
4,834 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

One of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actors, three-time Oscar-nominated “Little Women” star Saoirse Ronan, has sold her fully rehabbed hideaway in the quaint seaside town of Greystones, about 20 miles south of Dublin in Ireland’s County Wicklow. The just under $2.1 million sale price is a good bit more than the slightly above $1.8 million she paid prominent economist Alan Gray for the property about two years ago and a notable amount higher than the not quite $2 million asking price. Invisible down a gated driveway, and dubbed Pine Lodge, the butter-yellow Arts and Crafts-inspired cottage was, according to listings held by Galvin Property & Finance, re-designed and modernized in the past two years. There are four and potentially six bedrooms and five bathrooms over three floors.

To the right of the spacious entrance hall and separated by extra-wide pocket doors, ample formal living and dining rooms feature huge sash windows fitted into deep reveals with built-in shutters. Both rooms have salvaged wood floorboards and an eye-catching carved marble fireplace. A sunroom at the back of the foyer spills out to the backyard, while the kitchen, with sugar-white countertops on baby-blue cabinets, incorporates a breakfast bar at one end of an exceptionally long island and a cozily proportioned family room with fire-burning stove at the other.

At the top of the timber staircase, a tiny library loft with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves divides three en suite guest bedrooms from the multiroom master suite, composed of a small entrance vestibule that opens to a bedroom, a dressing room and a marble-tiled bathroom reminiscent of a five-star hotel suite, with heated towel rack, claw-footed soaking tub and windowed shower area. Two rooms on the top floor are easily put to use as additional bedrooms and/or a home cinema.

Outside, a slender front porch with black-and-white checkerboard pavers looks out over a manicured mound of lawn. A granite patio is surrounded by an emerald expanse of lawn, colorfully planted borders and a variety of herbs and fruit trees in the hedge-privatized backyard.

The “Ladybird” actor, who splits her time between the U.S. and the U.K., may have sold in Ireland but still maintains a solid foothold in London, where it was widely reported last year she ponied up about $1.7 million for a three-bedroom terrace house in the fashionable Notting Hill neighborhood.

