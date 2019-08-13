×

Rob Lowe Re-Lists Oakview Estate at Reduced Price

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
17 View Gallery
Location:
Montecito, Calif.
Price:
$42.5 million
Size:
(approx.) 10,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 3 half bathrooms plus 2-bed/2-bath guesthouse and 1-bed/1-bath pool house

Rob Lowe has dropped the asking price of his multi-acre estate in the tony seaside community of Montecito, Calif., to $42.5 million, about 10% less than the too-rosy $47 million he asked for when it first came up for sale amid a tidal wave of publicity just over a year ago. Known as Oakview and originally listed with one of Santa Barbara’s most high-powered real estate agents, the ultra-private, 3.4-acre property is now represented by Eric Haskell of The Agency and Luke Ebbin of Compass.

Spotted last weekend cavorting “off the coast of Santa Barbara” with former “Parks and Recreation” co-star Chris Pratt, the 55-year old “Brat Pack”-er and “West Wing” star and his jewelry designer wife, Sheryl (Berkoff) Lowe, acquired the property in 2005 for about $7.5 million, as noted by Mansion Global, and subsequently had the positively aristocratic, white brick Georgian mansion and its various outbuildings designed by acclaimed local architect Don Nulty in consultation with Feng Shui master David Cho. Tailored, sumptuous and carefully curated — yet still somehow unpretentious — the spacious interiors were done up for the Lowes by Santa Barbara-based designer Kyle Irwin and the five-star resort-worthy grounds were conceived and executed by Mark Rios.

The 20-room main house is fronted by an imposing columned portico and offers six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms in roughly 10,000 square feet. Outside an 800-ish sq. ft. Greek Revival-style poolside cabana contains another bedroom and bathroom, and a standalone guest cottage provides another two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Ample entertaining spaces, resplendent with bespoke architectural finishes such as handcrafted moldings and furniture-grade built-ins, include formal living and dining rooms, plus a plush piano lounge with a fireplace a fully-stocked wet bar. Connected by dumbwaiter to a catering kitchen in the basement, the chef-accommodating family kitchen is fitted with every culinary convenience money can buy and features motorized pocket doors that glide open at the touch of a button to an ocean view morning room. The house additionally includes a couple of quiet studies plus a bookshelf-lined library, an 1,800-bottle wine cellar and a state-of-the-art screening room complete with a candy bar and a 12-foot screen that drops out of the ceiling.

Each guest and family bedroom has an en suite bathroom trimmed in marble and the master suite offers two marble-sheathed bathrooms plus a boutique-style closet/dressing room. French doors open several of the upstairs bedrooms to a vast ocean-view veranda decked out with a variety cushioned seating areas along with billiard and ping pong tables. Back downstairs, another huge veranda stretches across the back of the house with a distant view of the Pacific Ocean over a lush expanse of emerald-green lawn and an up-close view of the massive ancient oak tree that gives the estate its name. Lavender lined paths meander across the property and lead to approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of stone terraces, an outdoor living room with fireplace, and outdoor kitchen and grilling area, a 55-foot long swimming pool and a sunken tennis court overlooked by two viewing platforms.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • John Stamos Buys Hidden Hills Home

    'Fuller House' Star John Stamos Snags Hidden Hills Estate

    “Full House” and “Fuller House” star John Stamos went on a hunt for a house to nest with his new wife, actress Caitlin McHugh, and property records indicate the exceptionally comely May-December pair have shelled out $5.75 million for a family-sized residence inside the guarded gates of L.A.’s famously celeb-packed Hidden Hills community. The sellers [...]

  • Shane West Puts Hollywood Home Up

    Shane West Lists Eclectic Sunset Square Craftsman

    Actor and part-time punk rock musician Shane West, best known for his breakout role in the early-aughts ABC family drama “Once and Again,” has hoisted his carefully maintained and updated 1914 Craftsman in Hollywood’s historic Sunset Square neighborhood up for grabs at just under $1.8 million. The asking price is a bit more than $220,000 [...]

  • Rob Lowe Montecito Mansion

    Rob Lowe Re-Lists Oakview Estate at Reduced Price

    Rob Lowe has dropped the asking price of his multi-acre estate in the tony seaside community of Montecito, Calif., to $42.5 million, about 10% less than the too-rosy $47 million he asked for when it first came up for sale amid a tidal wave of publicity just over a year ago. Known as Oakview and [...]

  • Peter Szulczewski House

    Wish Billionaire Peter Szulczewski Drops $15 Million in Bel Air

    Although L.A.’s high-end real estate market has recently been faltering, cash-flush tech entrepreneurs have kept it on life support with their headline-grabbing purchases. Uber’s Garrett Camp famously dropped $72.5 million in Beverly Hills, WeWork’s Michael Gross bought a $28 million Brentwood estate, and former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta nabbed a $10 million Santa Monica [...]

  • Mary J. Blige Mansion

    Mary J. Blige Seeks No Drama Buyer for Saddle River Spread

    Mary J. Blige has spun out scads of soulful songs and hit records to the tune of nine, cross-genre Grammys over a 30-plus year career, and she grabbed two Oscar nominations for her songwriting and acting contributions to the 2018 Netflix period drama “Mudbound.” Alas, the R&B legend just can’t seem to secure a buyer [...]

  • Mike Trout House Newport Beach

    Mike Trout Swings Into $9 Million Newport Beach Mansion

    Fresh off signing history’s most lucrative sports contract, Mike Trout has scored a very personal home run of sorts, albeit one accomplished well away from the baseball playing field. Yes, MLB’s $426 million man is setting down real estate roots near his longtime professional base, having sliced out $9.15 million on what is apparently his [...]

  • Mansion San Francisco

    Historic San Francisco Mansion Trades Hands for $18 Million

    San Francisco’s breezy Seacliff neighborhood, while not quite as opulent or excessively billionaire-laden as nearby Pacific Heights, is nonetheless a supremely pricey enclave home to multiple big-name tech tycoons — former Facebook president Sean Parker and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey among them. It also sports a stellar cache of lovely historic homes, many of them with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad