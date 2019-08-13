Rob Lowe Re-Lists Oakview Estate at Reduced Price

Rob Lowe has dropped the asking price of his multi-acre estate in the tony seaside community of Montecito, Calif., to $42.5 million, about 10% less than the too-rosy $47 million he asked for when it first came up for sale amid a tidal wave of publicity just over a year ago. Known as Oakview and originally listed with one of Santa Barbara’s most high-powered real estate agents, the ultra-private, 3.4-acre property is now represented by Eric Haskell of The Agency and Luke Ebbin of Compass.

Spotted last weekend cavorting “off the coast of Santa Barbara” with former “Parks and Recreation” co-star Chris Pratt, the 55-year old “Brat Pack”-er and “West Wing” star and his jewelry designer wife, Sheryl (Berkoff) Lowe, acquired the property in 2005 for about $7.5 million, as noted by Mansion Global, and subsequently had the positively aristocratic, white brick Georgian mansion and its various outbuildings designed by acclaimed local architect Don Nulty in consultation with Feng Shui master David Cho. Tailored, sumptuous and carefully curated — yet still somehow unpretentious — the spacious interiors were done up for the Lowes by Santa Barbara-based designer Kyle Irwin and the five-star resort-worthy grounds were conceived and executed by Mark Rios.

The 20-room main house is fronted by an imposing columned portico and offers six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms in roughly 10,000 square feet. Outside an 800-ish sq. ft. Greek Revival-style poolside cabana contains another bedroom and bathroom, and a standalone guest cottage provides another two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Ample entertaining spaces, resplendent with bespoke architectural finishes such as handcrafted moldings and furniture-grade built-ins, include formal living and dining rooms, plus a plush piano lounge with a fireplace a fully-stocked wet bar. Connected by dumbwaiter to a catering kitchen in the basement, the chef-accommodating family kitchen is fitted with every culinary convenience money can buy and features motorized pocket doors that glide open at the touch of a button to an ocean view morning room. The house additionally includes a couple of quiet studies plus a bookshelf-lined library, an 1,800-bottle wine cellar and a state-of-the-art screening room complete with a candy bar and a 12-foot screen that drops out of the ceiling.

Each guest and family bedroom has an en suite bathroom trimmed in marble and the master suite offers two marble-sheathed bathrooms plus a boutique-style closet/dressing room. French doors open several of the upstairs bedrooms to a vast ocean-view veranda decked out with a variety cushioned seating areas along with billiard and ping pong tables. Back downstairs, another huge veranda stretches across the back of the house with a distant view of the Pacific Ocean over a lush expanse of emerald-green lawn and an up-close view of the massive ancient oak tree that gives the estate its name. Lavender lined paths meander across the property and lead to approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of stone terraces, an outdoor living room with fireplace, and outdoor kitchen and grilling area, a 55-foot long swimming pool and a sunken tennis court overlooked by two viewing platforms.